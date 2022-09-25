Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has earned three awards this year from R&D Magazine, a trade journal that annually recognizes the 100 top industrial inventions worldwide.
Widely known as the “Oscars of invention,” the awards recognize new commercial products, technologies, and materials that are available for sale or license. With this year’s results, LLNL has now received 176 R&D 100 awards since 1978.
“It is a great tribute to the innovative spirit of our scientists and engineers to be selected for an R&D 100 award,” said LLNL director Kim Budil. “Teaming with industrial collaborators is an important element in ensuring that the transformative technologies developed at LLNL will benefit the nation.”
LLNL was recognized for an additive manufacturing process called Tailored Glass by Direct Ink Writing, novel compression gratings that enable a new class of high-energy laser systems, and a three-dimensional printing feedstock known as Energy Inks that can print a functioning battery.
A multi-disciplinary team of LLNL researchers developed the Tailored Glass technology to print silica-based optics and glass components with customizable forms and spatially varying material properties.
The technology controls the flow of multiple glass-forming inks to achieve the desired structural and optical properties. Subsequent heat treatment results in a dense, transparent glass product. This enables fabrication of new kinds of optics and may reduce the need for small tool finishing or joining processes for specialized optics. Similarly, the process provides cost benefits for low-volume custom glass manufacturing.
In addition, costs for power consumption and specialized work safety requirements may be reduced by allowing work at lower temperatures than those used for melting glass. Possible applications for the technology include flat custom lenses, lighter-weight optics, custom containers, new support structures for catalysts, chemically tuned microfluidics, and artwork, such as glass sculptures. The LLNL team was led by chemical engineer Rebecca Dylla-Spears and included physicists Du Nguyen and Michael Johnson; materials scientists Jungmin Ha, Timothy Yee and Becca Walton; chemists Koroush Sasan and Tyler Fears; chemical engineer Nikola Dudukovic; mechanical engineer Megan Ellis; and optical engineer Oscar Herrera.
LLNL researchers also received an R&D 100 award for a novel design for multilayer dielectric pulse compression gratings, which are used to compress or stretch laser pulses. The High Energy Low-Dispersion (HELD) gratings, developed in collaboration with Spectra Physics-Newport, enable a new class of high-energy, ultrafast laser systems for unprecedented peak power.
According to researchers, the gratings can deliver 3.4 times more total energy than the earlier technology.
“This new grating configuration allows for significantly higher laser outputs and permits us to access new regimes of science,” said Hoang Nguyen, leader of the LLNL’s Diffractive Optics Group. “We now can study science we couldn’t study before.”
The new gratings and higher power lasers open up research into gamma-ray flashes, generation of electron-positron pairs, radiation-friction force, and Unruh physics, according to Nguyen. In addition to Nguyen, the research team included senior engineering associate Brad Hickman, mechanical technologist Candis Jackson, engineering technical associate James Nissen, and mechanical technologist Sean Tardif.
The third award was for a polymer feedstock, dubbed Energy Links, that enables the next-generation, 3D printing of functioning batteries and supercapacitor components. Although 3D-printing has offered control and reproducibility to create solid-state electrode architectures on a large scale, the inks to make functioning components were not available until now. Since LLNL scientists and engineers developed Energy Inks, they have worked with researchers from the University of California, Santa Cruz and St. Louis-based MilliporeSigma, a global chemical and materials supplier, to bring the technology to market.
In 2021, Millipore Sigma introduced three Energy Inks products for consumer electronics, transportation, and medical devices. The LLNL team that developed Energy Inks was led by materials scientist Swetha Chandrasekaran and chemical engineer Marcus Worsley. Other team members were chemists Patrick Campbell, Maira Ceron-Hernandez and Alyssa Troksa, and materials scientists Josh Kuntz, Wyatt Du Frane, and James Cahill.