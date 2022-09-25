LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Research at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has earned three awards this year from R&D Magazine, a trade journal that annually recognizes the 100 top industrial inventions worldwide.

Widely known as the “Oscars of invention,” the awards recognize new commercial products, technologies, and materials that are available for sale or license. With this year’s results, LLNL has now received 176 R&D 100 awards since 1978.