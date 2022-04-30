The $84.5 million settlement of a health care lawsuit by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory against the University of California is proceeding professionally and on schedule, according to the official report of a court-appointed monitor.
The University has met its financial obligations on time, providing the funding for benefits to qualified retirees, the report said.
The settlement was reached in late 2019 after nearly 10 years of litigation.
In 2010, when they first sued, the retirees asked to return to UC health care benefits, which they had lost after a contract change three years earlier.
Their suit became a class action with some 9,000 members in 2014.
Class members did not get UC health benefits back, but the settlement provided $85.5 million in various reimbursements to retiree class members over the next two decades.
The monitor’s report said that as of two months ago, settlement administrators had distributed more than $17 million to compensate for higher medical costs experienced after the loss of UC health benefits in 2007.
In addition, UC is supporting a fund that will reimburse some qualifying medical costs over the next two decades. Exact reimbursement rates will vary depending on available funding. This year's reimbursement per class member is $623 to $632 depending on health plan.
The report was written by retired U.S. District Court Magistrate Maria-Elena James, appointed as monitor by the settlement court.
Her report can be read on the website of the settlement administrator, Archer Systems at llnlretireesettlement.com.