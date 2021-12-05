Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a software program to simplify the evaluation of “approximate computing” techniques in high-performance computing.
As high-performance computing (HPC) reaches the limits of Moore’s Law, the concept that processing speed doubles about every two years, researchers are exploring new ways to increase performance. Approximate computing, using techniques that produce results that are “almost correct,” can substantially improve performance.
However, researchers have been slow to adopt approximate computing because of strict accuracy requirements for scientific applications, according to Harshitha Menon, a computer scientist in LLNL’s Center for Applied Scientific Computing.
But LLNL’s new High Performance Approximate Computing (HPAC) framework allows users to easily explore the accuracy and performance trade-offs of various approximation techniques.
“Approximate computing has been studied for many years and it has gotten some traction over the past decade, but most of the current solutions are more of an ad hoc solution, and this has resulted into implementations that are lacking,” said Konstantinos Parasyris, a postdoctoral researcher at LLNL. “In our case, we tried to use state-of-the-art tools, and we delivered a software that can be used by somebody else.”
The research team recently received the first-ever Best Reproducibility Advancement Award at the 2021 International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, held in St. Louis, Missouri. The award recognizes outstanding efforts in advancing transparency and reproducibility of methods for high-performance computing.