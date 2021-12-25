Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has established an incubator program for developing large-scale scientific and commercial applications for artificial intelligence (AI).
LLNL said the AI Innovation Incubator, referred to as AI3, is designed to bring together artificial intelligence experts from industry and academia.
LLNL has already entered into memoranda of understanding with Google, IBM, and NVIDIA, a leader in designing graphics processing units (GPU), with plans for collaborative “hubs” to speed development of AI for applied science applications.
Several existing projects will also come under the AI3 umbrella, according to LLNL, including continued work with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Advanced Micro Devices to demonstrate the power of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) on the El Capitan supercomputer, projected to be the world’s most powerful supercomputer when it is fully deployed in 2023.
LLNL is hopeful that other companies and research universities join the collaborative effort to pursue advanced-materials design, 3D printing, predictive biology, energy systems, “self-driving” lasers, and fusion-energy research.
“We want this incubator to be a place where industry, academia, and the Lab can come together, nurture ideas, grow projects, and develop a common vision,” said Brian Spears, LLNL physicist and AI3 director. “This is about bringing smart people with a diverse set of views together to work on meaningful problems in ways nobody else can. AI is such a quickly evolving field that having these hubs as a vehicle to quickly plant the most important, most exciting new ideas from outside the Lab to inside — and vice versa – is vitally important.”
LLNL said it expects projects developed through AI3 will include advanced AI and statistical tools to improve predictive models for scientific applications, apply molecular-design methods used in drug research to the development of new classes of materials, couple computational hardware with simulation to enable self-driving scientific facilities capable of making autonomous experimental decisions, and pursue advanced AI methods for building detailed computer models of 3D printing and advanced manufacturing processes.