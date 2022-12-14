LIVERMORE – In a stunning experiment last week, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s giant National Ignition Facility finally lived up to its name, igniting fusion fuel with precisely tailored laser pulses and generating more energy in the ensuing explosion than was needed to trigger it.
The achievement was the high point of a decade of research using the huge NIF laser, itself the most advanced in a sequence of ever more powerful lasers dating from the early 1970s.
The basic mathematics of last week’s experiment was deceptively simple: 2.05 megajoules of laser energy went into the target and 3.15 megajoules came out, so energy was boosted by a little over 50%.
That kind of energy gain “has never been done before in any fusion laboratory anywhere in the world,” said an ebullient Mark Hermann, program for weapons physics and design at LLNL, speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C.
The “hundreds of colleagues” at LLNL who made the experiment possible are “really pumped.”
Those involved in the experiment said that no single change led to the improved results but cited slightly increased laser energy as one contributing factor and slightly thicker target walls as another, allowing more of the fusion fuel to be burned.
Accolades poured in from senior officials in Washington. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm called it a “breakthrough that will go down in the history books.”
Presidential Science Advisor Arati Prabhakar, who worked on early laser fusion efforts at LLNL as a summer student in 1978, called it a “beautiful example” of how basic science and engineering can support each other to achieve “really big, hard things.”
She went on to call it an “amazing example of the power of America’s research and development enterprise.”
Jill Hruby, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, referred to the “sheer excellence and grit” of the Livermore Laboratory’s staff.
The National Nuclear Security Administration is responsible for most LLNL programs. Hruby once worked at the Livermore branch of Sandia National Laboratories and has long been familiar with LLNL work.
She noted the “tireless efforts of the thousands of people” from LLNL and its many partners. “We are so proud of the accomplishments of our Livermore National Ignition Facility!”
California Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla sent their congratulations, as did Representatives Eric Swalwell (CA-15) and Zoe Lofgren (CA-19.)
LLNL director Kim Budil, speaking at the press conference, referred to decades of effort by teams of collaborators from around the U.S. and abroad, from industry as well as from the public sector.
“After all that work, the laser has exceeded its performance goals, opened whole new areas of high energy density science to exploration, and delivered the data we need to keep our nuclear deterrent safe, secure and effective,” she said.
She also spoke of past doubters.
“Our pursuit of ignition over the past decade at NIF was an incredibly ambitious technical goal. Many said it was not possible. ‘The laser wasn’t energetic enough.’ ‘The targets would never be precise enough.’ ‘Our modeling and simulation tools were just not up to the task.’”
Negative opinions began to shift with recent progress, she said. Best known was an August 2021 target experiment that generated 1.35 megajoules of energy, a record at the time.
In the days that followed December 5, as data accumulated indicating that NIF had achieved a significant energy increase, word spread rapidly in the scientific community and then more widely.
It soon leaked to the UK’s Financial Times, which published an article last weekend. The story then found its way to other media in the U.S. and around the world.
Technology enthusiasts immediately began speculating that it might soon be possible to harness fusion energy for commercial power purposes.
Those more familiar with NIF, like Hermann and Budil, noted that the experiment was not aimed at commercial energy, but is part of LLNL’s responsibilities under the Stockpile Stewardship Program for ensuring the safety and reliability of U.S. nuclear weapons.
Hermann pointed out that the temperatures and pressures generated in the NIF target experiments can approach the conditions of a nuclear explosion.
Absent full scale nuclear testing, “we have no other way to access” these extreme conditions, he said.
For example, he said, while it was demonstrating the energy gain that excited fusion power advocates, the December 5 experiment enabled the researchers for the first time to observe the response of important defense materials to an intense pulse of neutrons.
Marvin Adams, deputy head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, cited several ways in which the NIF research will “enhance our national security.”
For one, it will produce technical information that helps “maintain confidence in our deterrent without nuclear explosive testing.”
For another, it contributes to the credibility of the U.S. deterrent by “demonstrating world leading expertise in weapons relevant technologies…That is we know what we’re doing!”
For a third, it will allow us to “advance non-proliferation goals” by making it unnecessary to resume nuclear testing.
While NIF experiments are aimed at national defense concerns, LLNL was historically a fusion energy research facility as well.
Magnetic fusion energy, then called Project Sherwood, was one of the Laboratory’s original programs when it opened in 1952. At the time, it was largely hidden from public view by strict classification rules.
Completely declassified in later years, magnetic fusion energy research continued at the Laboratory through the 1980s and later through collaborations with other research centers like General Atomics and the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.
The idea of using then-new laser technology to trigger fusion reactions was proposed first at LLNL in the 1960s, growing into today’s Inertial Confinement Fusion programs including NIF research.
Lasers are not the only possible means to drive fusion from targets. Other laboratories are exploring the possibility of using electron beams and heavy ions.