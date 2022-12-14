LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

LIVERMORE – In a stunning experiment last week, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory’s giant National Ignition Facility finally lived up to its name, igniting fusion fuel with precisely tailored laser pulses and generating more energy in the ensuing explosion than was needed to trigger it.

The achievement was the high point of a decade of research using the huge NIF laser, itself the most advanced in a sequence of ever more powerful lasers dating from the early 1970s.