Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC (LLNS), the contract manager for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), has announced the recipients for the 2022 LLNS Community Gift Program. These gifts, totaling $200,000, reflect LLNS’ commitment to local communities.

LLNS received applications totaling more than $403,000 in requests. Thirty-four applications were selected for awards totaling $200,000 through a committee review process. The program, which launched in 2008, serves children in the Tri-Valley area as well as Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Joaquin counties, with a focus on literacy, science, technology, engineering and math education and cultural arts. Other recipients focus their charitable efforts toward children, families, senior citizens and individuals in need of assistance.