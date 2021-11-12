The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) will honor the late Angelina Navarro on Friday, Nov. 12, by designating the entrance to the downtown Livermore Transit Center as “Angie’s Way.”
Navarro, who died last year, spent 23 years working as a carhop at an A&W Root Beer Drive-In Restaurant on old First Street, which is now part of the transit center location at 2500 Railroad Ave.
Born in El Centro, Navarro moved to Livermore when she was 24 and started working at the drive-in restaurant in 1960. Nov. 12 would have been her 85th birthday.
LAVTA agreed to honor Navarro with a sign painted in the traditional A&W Root Beer brand colors, designating the transit center entrance as “Angie’s Way.” The transit authority, which operates the Tri-Valley public bus system, Wheels, will also unveil a plaque explaining the historical significance of the drive-in, which was owned by Ed and Oleva Vierra.
In a letter to The Livermore Independent last week, Terry Givens, who led the push for LAVTA to honor Navarro, noted, “Everybody knew and loved Angie and all one must do is mention the A&W and Angie is the first thing that comes to one’s mind.”
“Cruising Downtown Livermore in the sixties would not have happened if there was not the A&W Drive-In to turn around in,” Givens added.
Karla Brown, Pleasanton mayor and chairperson of the LAVTA board of directors, and Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner will speak at the dedication, which begins at 1 p.m.