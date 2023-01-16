LOGO - City of Livermore

Alameda County – The District Readiness Index (DRI) released findings in November of school districts’ ability to launch and sustain improvement and innovation, with Livermore ranking high, followed by Pleasanton and Dublin. Pleasanton plans to submit additional data, which could raise its current score.

At present, the DRI does not rank districts with student enrollment lower than 2,500, which means nearby Sunol Glen Unified School District – with only one k-8 campus – was not reviewed.