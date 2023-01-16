Alameda County – The District Readiness Index (DRI) released findings in November of school districts’ ability to launch and sustain improvement and innovation, with Livermore ranking high, followed by Pleasanton and Dublin. Pleasanton plans to submit additional data, which could raise its current score.
At present, the DRI does not rank districts with student enrollment lower than 2,500, which means nearby Sunol Glen Unified School District – with only one k-8 campus – was not reviewed.
The DRI was created by the nonprofit organization Pivot Learning and measures across five domains – community, finance, leadership, personnel and workplace. The scoring is based on a district having strong foundations, partial foundations or few foundations in each of the domains. Pivot Learning CEO Arun Ramanathan said “foundations” are meant to show a district’s stability and its ability to consistently improve over time and invest in strategies to positively affect student outcomes.
In the Tri-Valley, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) scored with strong foundations in the first four domains, and partial in workplace. The weaker foundations in the Livermore district’s workplace were related to teachers’ midpoint salaries being below the state’s average for similar districts, and relatively low contract bonuses for special assignments or certifications, according to the DRI website.
“We are pleased to receive the rating of Strong Foundations to Improve Education from Pivot Learning’s District Readiness Index,” said LVJUSD Superintendent Chris Van Schaack. “Our district has always strived to allocate both our personnel and financial resources broadly to ensure that we are building community with our parents and students, nurturing and developing strong leaders and educators, maintaining fiscal responsibility, and creating a workplace culture where people feel valued and supported. We look forward to continuing to build upon our strong foundations as we improve and innovate for the future.”
Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) also scored “strong foundations” in four areas – community, finance, personnel and workplace – but was found to have “few foundations” in leadership. This is because the district had more than two superintendents in the past seven years, and has a weak superintendent performance review policy, according to the DRI website.
PUSD spokesperson Patrick Gannon said current Superintendent David Haglund is entering his seventh year with the district, and a superintendent review policy does exist. He stated an intention to contact Pivot Learning to update their data, something Ramanathan noted his organization is very open to do.
“We are consistently improving the data based on district feedback,” said Ramanathan. “We have made adjustments relative to their requests if we have the data, for example adding an equity policy or a superintendent performance review.”
Gannon said this relatively new tool looks at more and different factors that tie into a student’s education. He said he appreciates having a way to measure a district’s stability.
“There are some inconsistencies with what we currently have in place and what is reflected on the dashboard for the readiness index,” Gannon said. “That being said, it does provide a different and broader perspective of the many factors that deliver a quality education. We are pleased that it reflects our community’s strong support and engagement in the future of our students.”
The DRI noted the Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) had strong foundations in two domains – finance and workplace – partial foundations in personnel, and few foundations in community and leadership. The weak personnel score was due to a low principal retention rate, fewer than 90% of its teachers having at least three years’ experience and uncredentialed teachers being concentrated in high-need schools, according to the DRI website.
Its lowest scores in community and leadership indicate DRI researchers see little evidence of an effort to communicate with the Dublin community, no board of trustees’ equity policy and disharmony on the board.
Matt Campbell, DUSD assistant superintendent of educational services, said his district passed an equity board policy earlier this year and has had high principal retention. He further noted that the nonprofit’s report is not associated with the California Department of Education, nor the County Office of Education, and questioned its reliability.
“To me, (the index measures) things we are not measuring, and in addition to that, we also survey our parents; we have climate surveys that go out annually; we keep track of the academic progress of all our students throughout the school year; we know what we are doing; and this particular index is a random index some private organization put together,” Campbell said. “Dublin is one of very few school districts in the State of California that increased our scores in English language arts, science and mathematics in the Smarter Balanced Assessments. I want to celebrate our hard-working teachers, our administrators and thank the partners and community for our support, because the measures we look at – the academic achievement of our students – make us feel we are doing really good work.”
Campbell went on to say that the district welcomes all feedback and is always looking to improve.
“We are lifelong learners, and this is one measure, and we will take it for what it is and will continue to support and dedicate our work to supporting academic achievement for all our students,” he concluded.
Pivot Learning’s index is different from other enterprises to measure school success in that it looks at the district, rather than individual schools or teaching methods. By grading a district’s foundations in each of the five domains, Ramanathan hopes to help identify successful districts and offer models for others to emulate.
The DRI is a privately funded, free resource, and gathers data from publicly available sources, as well as educators and administrators at all levels in the state’s public school system. It evaluated 423 California public school districts with at least 2,500 students enrolled using the same criteria for each district.
Ramanathan said he hopes to begin data collection in the spring for a new iteration, but timing will depend on his partners and funding.
For more information or to submit updated data, visit districtreadiness.org.