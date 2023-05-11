The Livermore-Granada Boosters have announced 12 finalists for this year’s $2,500 Olympian Scholarships.
One scholarship is awarded annually to one male and one female athlete from both Livermore and Granada High Schools. The eight runners-up will each receive a $750 scholarship, and all 12 will receive an Olympian Finalist Award plaque.
Team awards are also presented to the outstanding male and female athlete leaders on each varsity team.
This year’s finalists are:
Sophia Anderson, a senior at Granada High School with a weighted grade point average (GPA) of 4.4, earned four varsity letters in water polo. She also was an East Bay Athletic League (EBAL) All-League honorable mention, a California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section (NCS) scholar athlete, and was team captain and voted Most Valuable Player by her teammates.
Hannah Callahan, a senior at Granada High School with a weighted GPA of 4.16, played four years and earned three varsity letters with the Granada girls volleyball team. She was also team captain and received the Granada Pride and Matador awards. She was an EBAL honorable mention.
Shea Hill, a senior at Granada High School with a weighted GPA of 4.38, competed in both track and cross country, earning eight varsity letters. Shea was named to the EBAL first and second teams and received an honorable mention cross country and was an EBAL second-team selection two years in track.
Kinsey Claudino, a senior at Livermore High School (LHS) with a weighted GPA of 4.16, earned four varsity letters in lacrosse and two in basketball. She was an EBAL honorable mention in lacrosse and set an LHS record for single season (39) and careers goals (96). She also participated in the LHS marching band, Winter Drumline, Concert Choir, Symphony Orchestra, and Jazz Labb.
Cameron Ho, an LHS senior with a weighted GPA of 4.12, earned seven varsity letters in with the school’s cheer and stunt teams. She was named to the first and second EBAL stunt teams during her four years at LHS and was a member of the NCS Championships qualifying team.
Viviana Valenton, an LHS senior with a weighted GPA of 4.43, was in cross country and track all four years at LHS, earning seven varsity letters. She was an EBAL honorable mention and second team selection in cross country. She qualified for the NCS cross country championships three times, placing as high as seventh in the state finals.
Tyler Martin, an LHS senior with a weighted GPA of 3.15, earned six varsity letters in football, basketball, and track.
Jaxson Mosby, an LHS senior with a weighted GPA of 3.65, earned six varsity letters in football and volleyball. He was an EBAL second team selection in volleyball and Booster award winner in football, was team captain in both sports.
Shaun Smith, an LHS senior with a weighted GPA of 3.69, earned four varsity letters in football and basketball. He was an EBAL honorable mention in football. He was also a team captain in football, received a Booster award, and was named Offensive Player of the Year.
Carter Baily, a senior at Granada with a weighted GPA of 3.32, earned four varsity letters in wrestling. As a freshman, he placed fifth at the NCS tournament, the first freshman wrestler from Granada to place at the tournament. In 2020, he was EBAL and NCS champion in his weight division and placed fifth at the California Interscholastic Federation state championships. Currently ranked 14th in the nation by USA Wrestling, he is now wrestling for Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.
Wesley Chiba, a senior at Granada with a weighted GPA of 4.43, earned six varsity letters in track and cross country, where he was team captain. He was All-EBAL honorable mention in cross country.
Anthony Molleson, a senior at Granada with a weighted GPA of 4.13, earned five varsity letters in baseball, track, and football, where he was a team captain. He was captain of the throw squad in track and field.