Livermore High graduates Caitlyn Garrison and Adolfo Trujillo are making the most of their soccer opportunities at Las Positas College (LPC).
Andy Cumbo, who heads the Hawks’ men’s and women’s soccer teams, will attest to that.
“Both are a joy to coach,” Cumbo said of the dynamic forwards who are on track to play at higher levels.
A highly skilled sophomore who once received a tryout with famed English Premier League Power Liverpool F.C. at the age of 16, Trujillo entered the week with 10 goals and a team high of 14 assists for 34 points.
“Adolfo is a really talented player who has become a more complete player the last couple years,” Cumbo said of the former Ballistic United Soccer Club dynamo. “He is a presence defensively and has established a presence in the air as well. He has always been gifted on the ball.”
The freshman Garrison, who comes out of Troy Dayak’s highly regarded West Coast Soccer Club, tops the Las Positas women’s team with 31 points on 13 goals and five assists. She’s a nightmare for opponents.
“Cait is an explosive player with a high ceiling,” Cumbo said. “She is very powerful and competitive and with a little more experience, she will be even more effective on the field.”
The LPC women (10-3-2 overall as of Nov. 1) enter the final stage of the season in third place in Coast-North, while the LPC men (10-5-3) reside in fourth.
The men’s team fell to West Valley 3-1 on Oct. 29, despite a memorable goal by Trujillo on a “great individual effort,” Cumbo said.
The women’s team fell to powerful Hartnell 2-1 on Oct. 29, giving a creditable effort.
Garrison is enjoying being a part of Cumbo’s upbeat program.
“I think we’re all really positive girls,” she said. “My coach constantly says we have a really special team. We are. We have a really special group. We’re all really positive. If someone messes up, it’s like, ‘You’re good, you’re good, like, next time. It’s OK.’”
Garrison added that the Hawks are adept at passing and finding good areas on the field. She is comfortable with her role as a finisher and hopes to transfer next fall or spring to a four-year program and study marketing.
Garrison sharpened her game with West Coast and at Livermore High in the intense East Bay Athletic League. Dayak’s serious-minded approach made a lasting impact.
“That was something else,” she said of playing in West Coast. “Troy is definitely a very different coach than Coach Cumbo; just very different personalities. Troy was very stern and serious, and I feel like Coach Cumbo is more laid back, but he still makes sure we get stuff done.”
On the men’s side, Trujillo and sidekick Saul Gutierrez, who entered the week with a team-high of 17 goals, are a tough one-two punch. Both players had a goal and an assist in the first 20 minutes of a recent 2-2 draw against a strong De Anza side.
“We click together on and off the field,” Trujillo said of Gutierrez. “We’re good friends. On the pitch I’ll support him and off the pitch as well.”
Trujillo, who played on U.S. national youth teams from under-14 to under-17, has lived a soccer-focused life while being greatly influenced by his father, Donaciano, a former semi-professional goalkeeper in Mexico. In fact, Trujillo played with Tijuana in Mexico for a year before starting with Las Positas.
“He trained me every day since I was a kid,” Trujillo said of his dad. “I’ve dedicated my whole life to this sport.”
His memorable tryout with Liverpool came after the English club’s scouts were impressed watching him play in Turkey with the national team.
“It was a great experience,” he recalled of the two-week Liverpool tryout. “They have so many fields to play on … I loved it. I loved every minute of it … Over there it’s only soccer, soccer. They leave practice, go to bed and then train again.”
Trujillo’s goal remains to land with a professional club.
“It’s been hard. There’s always ups and downs, but I’m still looking, I’m still working,” he said.
The camaraderie at Las Positas has made his experience positive, more well-rounded.
“I’ve been having fun this season,” he said. “The group of guys are great people and fun to play with. We’re like a family, honestly … We’re all just having fun.”