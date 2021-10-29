Residents are invited to attend a forum with the three candidates running for Alameda County District Attorney. The candidates are vying for the seat of retiring Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley.
The virtual event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m., and is presented by Livermore Indivisible, a non-profit, grassroots organization.
Candidates Pamela Price, Terry Wiley and Jimmy Wilson will answer questions from the audience as they discuss the job of a district attorney.
Pamela Price was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. She graduated from Yale University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1978. After Yale, Price attended Berkeley School of Law (Boalt Hall) where she received her J.D. and a master’s degree in jurisprudence and social policy in 1981. She started her career as a criminal defender in Bayview Hunters Point in San Francisco. Price is one of a handful of African-American women who have ever argued a case in the United States Supreme Court.
Terry Wiley is the first African American chief assistant for the Alameda County District
Attorney’s Office. He is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and fighting inequalities in the adult and juvenile justice systems. In November 2020, Wiley was appointed director of the new groundbreaking Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. He is currently a member of the American Bar Association’s Criminal Standards Committee, a past member of the State Bar of California Board of Trustees, and a past vice-president of the National Bar Association.
Jimmie Wilson grew up in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point. He spent the first 16 years of his career as a plumber and pipefitter with UA Local 38 while attending night school and raising three children. He completed his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley at 40 years old and attended UC Hastings College of the Law. Wilson has worked as an
Alameda County Deputy District Attorney for the past 16 years, and has lived in Alameda County for the past 30 years. He serves on the executive committee of the Hayward-South County NAACP.
The event is sponsored by The Independent, Livermore Vine and Pleasanton Weekly.
To register for the webinar, visit trivalley.rocks/ACDA2022. For more information, email livermoreindivisible@gmail.com.