Bakersfield College and the Livermore Lab Foundation have created a partnership to provide scientific technical assistance, community education, and workforce development for the management of carbon dioxide, including carbon neutrality, mitigation, removal, and storage.
The foundation said the partnership will support the Bakersfield, California, community college’s Valley Strong Energy Institute, a web-based public education program, by providing students access to technical expertise at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
Scientists and engineers will also serve on the college’s Energy Institute Advisory Committee and other task forces, according to the foundation, a nonprofit organization that promotes scientific education, research, and innovation at LLNL.
Last year, LLNL received national recognition for the publication of a seminal report, “Getting to Neutral,” which identified a path for California to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. According to LLNL, more than a hundred laboratory researchers are working to predict and understand climate change security issues and develop solutions for future adaptations.
“The addition of the Livermore Lab Foundation to our partners portfolio solidifies Bakersfield College’s intent to support a smart energy transition locally and statewide,” said Liz Rozell, director of the Valley Strong Energy Institute. “Strategic technical partners will guide and advise our research, policy, and workforce programs at the Energy Institute to ensure we are providing the most innovative training for our students and the community.”
In addition to the partnership with Bakersfield College, the foundation and LLNL recently launched a Carbon Cleanup Initiative, which provides public education and classroom materials on climate change, carbon mitigation, and CO2 storage solutions.
Kimberley Mayfield, a staff scientist at LLNL who will be serving on the Energy Institute Advisory Council, noted that California’s plan to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2045 is “ambitious.”
“It will require innovation and implementation of both existing and new technologies,” Mayfield said. “We look forward to working collaboratively with Bakersfield College and others in the greater Kern County region to help achieve these goals.”