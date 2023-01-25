Ambulance Clipart .png

Alameda County – The city councils of Livermore and Pleasanton authorized their city managers this month to join with the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) in devising a possible plan for how 911 ambulance and emergency medical services operate in their communities.

The moves in both cities aim to address to concerns regarding slow response times from the for-profit ambulance company Falck Northern California. The service provider contracts with the county to send ambulances to emergency incidents in the cities. The Southern California-based Falck holds a contract for ambulance service in Alameda County’s unincorporated areas and eight cities — including Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton — through 2024.