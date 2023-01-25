Alameda County – The city councils of Livermore and Pleasanton authorized their city managers this month to join with the Alameda County Fire Department (ACFD) in devising a possible plan for how 911 ambulance and emergency medical services operate in their communities.
The moves in both cities aim to address to concerns regarding slow response times from the for-profit ambulance company Falck Northern California. The service provider contracts with the county to send ambulances to emergency incidents in the cities. The Southern California-based Falck holds a contract for ambulance service in Alameda County’s unincorporated areas and eight cities — including Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton — through 2024.
“At multiple points during the contract term, Falck has had difficulty in meeting its contractual obligations primarily related to ambulance response times,” a Jan. 17 staff report to the Pleasanton City Council stated. “Falck was out of compliance in October, November and December of 2021, such that Alameda County placed Falck on a monitored performance improvement plan intended to improve response times.”
Alameda County Emergency Medical Services reports online show Falck arrived late to Code 3 calls — priority responses requiring lights and sirens — 95 out of 611 times in Tri-Valley metro areas in October 2021. The 84% on-time response rate was below the required 90% in the contract. The Code 3 response time in November 2021 was 85% and 88% in December 2021.
The latest available report from August 2022 showed Falck improved its compliance to 92%, with 38 late responses out of 492 priority calls.
The county EMS reports and the Pleasanton staff report did not include the total minutes it took Falck to arrive at a call to join Livermore Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) firefighters at emergency scenes.
Under the current contract, LPFD firefighters and paramedics respond first to life-threatening calls, stabilize patients and place them on Falck ambulances that arrive separately. The contract requires the ambulance to arrive within about 10 minutes.
Pleasanton City Manager Gerry Beaudin told his city council during a Jan. 17 meeting that the city would partner with ACFD to potentially submit a new plan.
“We’re having issues with the current model and the level of coverage that we’re seeing in the City of Pleasanton,” Beaudin said. “What we’re suggesting is an open dialogue with Alameda County Fire, which is different from the EMS department. The fire department at the county level is talking about partnering with jurisdictions throughout the county to create a proposal that would be responsive to the county’s request for proposals for the next ambulance contract, which would begin in 2024.”
In a letter to the Livermore City Council before its Jan. 23 meeting, City Manager Marianna Marysheva advised the council members that their authorization would simply give her the opportunity to “enter into a discussion” with ACFD “as the agency contemplates bidding on a contract to provide countywide ambulance services.”
“There could be different ways in which individual fire departments in the county could possibly participate with Alameda County Fire in their bid for ambulance services,” Marysheva said. “The participation could be as simple as providing space for the ambulance vehicles and drivers, to potentially purchasing vehicles and, in some cases, providing staffing.”
Each council voted 4-0 to enable the city managers to take part in the ambulance contract talks during their meetings. No one from the public commented on the issue, which was included on each city’s “consent calendar” for routine decisions not requiring public hearings.
According to Pleasanton’s staff report, the Alameda County Fire Chiefs, the ACFD, and local firefighter unions, have worked for about a year to implement recommendations from a task force formed to improve the ambulance transport system. The EMS Re-design Task Force — which includes representatives from cities, private ambulance providers, hospitals, special districts and long-term care facilities — concluded after an 18-month examination that the county’s EMS system needed significant changes.
The report said it was unknown if Falck planned to bid for the next ACFD contract. The ACFD, meanwhile, saw an opportunity to devise its own plan to oversee ambulance services in the eight cities, including Livermore and Pleasanton.
Falck spokesperson Jeff Lucia, said Falck has made a long-term investment in Alameda County and is a vital member of the local healthcare community.
“Falck’s top priority is the health and well-being of the people of Alameda County, and we have been compliant with our contractual response-time requirements since January 2022, at the end of the early winter COVID-19 surge,” Lucia wrote in an email to The Independent. “As no one knows what the requirements for the next Alameda County EMS paramedic ambulance contract will be until the RFP is made public, so it would be premature to speculate on the actions of the city councils.”
If ACFD is ultimately awarded the contract, the agency would staff and supply ambulances in the LPFD region. The ACFD provides fire and emergency services in Dublin.
During a discussion about LPFD contract negotiations with the two cities last summer, Joe McThorn, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1974, brought up concerns about Falck’s service.
Alameda County holds the exclusive rights to determining ambulance services for the region, including in the Tri-Valley, so individual cities cannot negotiate their own ambulance services to work with their fire departments.
Marysheva and LPFD Fire Chief Joe Testa wrote in reports to the Livermore City Council that they did not believe the county would break up those rights to allow individual cities to seek their own deals.
Testa wrote in response to a media question shared with the council that while the cities and county fire departments are looking at how ambulance transportation will occur once Falck’s contract runs out, the fire agencies continue to work with Falck now to improve service during the next two years.