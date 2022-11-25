PLEASANTON — The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) hosted a ribbon cutting for its all-new Station No. 3 at the corner of West Las Positas Boulevard and Santa Rita Road on Friday, Nov. 18.
The station is the department’s oldest in Pleasanton, and the original building was completely torn down in January 2021 to make way for a new, state-of-the-art station.
“The new station is beautiful,” said Deputy Chief Aaron Lacey, who had oversight of the project. “It has polished concrete apparatus bay floors, the interior is all hard concrete that’s been epoxied and that’s really nice, so when we track stuff into the station, it’s easier to clean than carpet. The gym is state of the art, the living quarters are better, and overall, it’s a beautiful station.”
During construction, the department set up a temporary station near St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church on Stoneridge Drive. The new station is operating now.
The cost to rebuild the station – including design, demolition of the old building, constructing, then removing the temporary station, and constructing and outfitting the new station – was approximately $9,000,000.
Lacey said the old, single-story station did not meet the needs of a 21st century workforce, but the new, two-story building has everything the department needs, including an apparatus bay to house the station’s 110-foot tall aerial ladder fire truck.
Pleasanton’s Station No. 3 is one of five LPFD stations owned and maintained by the City of Pleasanton. There are also five LPFD stations in Livermore which are owned and operated by the City of Livermore.