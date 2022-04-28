Alameda County — The cities of Pleasanton and Livermore and their firefighters’ union remained at an impasse in contract negotiations last week with a key disagreement over their joint fire department’s drug-testing policy.
Joe McThorn, president of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 1974, which represents about 120 firefighters working for the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD), said it is likely the contract dispute will go to an arbitrator on May 23, although the union wants the hearing much sooner.
McThorn said representatives of Pleasanton, which is handling the negotiation, are being unreasonable.
“Let’s get together,” McThorn said. “We want a contract. Treat us like the other labor groups in both cities.”
Besides disputes over wage increases, paramedic pay and clauses in a potential contract that could allow LPFD officials to make unilateral decisions without consulting union officials, a key impediment to an agreement is how and when firefighters could be tested for substance abuse.
Representing LPFD, Jenica Maldonado, a partner at Renne Public Law Group, wrote in a letter addressed to IAFF’s lawyer that the union “continues to reject key sections of the policy, including testing after accidents and reasonable suspicion.”
“Frankly, these are deal breakers for the department,” Maldonado continued. “We want a strong, reasonable, fair and impactful policy, and this must include the ability to test after any serious accident, as well as a strong list of criteria that legitimately define what can constitute ‘reasonable suspicion.’”
According to the LPFD’s proposal, firefighters would be required to submit to a drug or alcohol test when another employee who is trained to recognize intoxication, has concerns about the “appearance, behavior, speech and/or body odors of the employee and reasonable inferences drawn from those facts.”
The union, however, wants to limit substance-abuse testing for firefighters to only following vehicle accidents, and eliminate criteria that give managers “reasonable suspicion,” the LPFD statement said.
McThorn, however, said in an interview with The Independent and in a policy statement posted on Facebook, that firefighters have suggested substance-abuse policies that are standard for police and fire agencies. McThorn said the union wants fire department administrators and city managers to subject themselves to the same policies in good faith “from the top down,” but were told “this is a blue-collar issue, not a white-collar issue.” The suggestion was rejected, McThorn said.
“Local 1974 has language on the negotiating table for a fair and standard substance abuse policy that 90% of the federal government uses,” the union policy statement said. “It also mimic's Livermore PD and Pleasanton PD’s substance policy.”
McThorn said that any assertion that union officials are refusing to negotiate drug testing is “patently false.”
“The LPFD has shown a propensity for disregarding the rights of our members and is attempting to do so again now through implementation of an (overarching) policy that violates the rights of our members.”
IAFF Local 1974 officials declared an impasse in negotiations on March 1 following eight months of negotiations, including now about four without a contract. Federal law prohibits firefighters from striking.
According to the LPFD, the union rejected an offer of a 12.5% pay increase for firefighter-paramedics and a 10.5% general wage increase for all other LPFD employees during a 3.5 year contract.
The union wants retroactive active pay once an agreement is reached and increased pay for firefighter-paramedics who are promoted to engineer so they remain paramedics.
McThorn said paramedics who are promoted currently receive engineer salaries, but just $100 a month extra for their paramedic skills; the small amount is not enough to continue utilizing those skills, which are needed in the cities.
The union also wants a clause in their agreement that would prevent the cities from reopening a contract and making changes without consulting union officials; and a reasonable substance-abuse policy that does not violate firefighters’ rights.
“They want to target us and say they can test us for any incident,” McThorn said. “There was one person in the last 25 years who tested positive for cocaine on duty. We don't endorse that by any means … Because of this one person, this is now the route they want to go.”
On April 13, the LPFD accused the firefighters union of posting misleading information on its Facebook page. The union regularly posts updates about stations that it says go uncovered during the dispute, leading to delayed responses.
The LPFD wrote that the agency has 10 stations spread in the two cities and automatically sends the closest fire units in response to any call, even if that means from an Alameda County Fire Department station. The statement said “this is not unusual” when LPFD units are often in training and meetings.
“We are confident that we are providing excellent emergency coverage throughout our communities. The current bargaining impasse has not changed this reality,” he said.
But McThorn said stations are going uncovered, leading to longer response times.
On April 20, for example, the union wrote that Livermore Station 10 on Airway Boulevard went uncovered because firefighters were covering Pleasanton Station 4. Pleasanton Station 5 on Ruby Hill went uncovered while an engine was out of service.
“Delayed responses and less resources at emergencies is to be expected (because of the situation,)” the union said. “(But) this is also affecting neighboring agencies as they are tasked to leave their jurisdictions unprotected in order to make up for the lack of services in Livermore and Pleasanton.”