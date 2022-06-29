The Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department and its firefighters’ union recently reached agreement on a new contract that includes a 13% wage increase spread over the next 3 1/2 years.
Members of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1974 ratified the agreement June 18 following mediation hearings in late May. The Pleasanton City Council will hold a special “sunshine” meeting Tuesday to review the contract and has scheduled a vote to consider approval at its July 19 meeting, City Manager Gerry Beaudin said on June 22.
The Livermore City Council approved the contract at its meeting Monday June 27.
“We are proud of our firefighters and the services they provide to our communities,” Marysheva said. “Under the leadership of Chief (Joe) Testa, we look forward to the future of the department and a positive and productive partnership with our firefighters to continue to provide the exceptional services our communities so richly deserve.”
Joe McThorn, president of the IAFF Local 1974, said his membership overwhelmingly approved the contract on June 18. He declined to provide the breakdown of the votes.
“It's a good fair contract for both parties,” McThorn said. “It’s impactful policies that help not only the city, but our employees and the members of Local 1974…I wish we could have come to this six months ago.”
The union declared an impasse in negotiations in March following eight months of negotiations with the cities’ representatives. By then, firefighters had already worked four months without a contract.
At the time, city officials said union negotiators had rejected a 12.5% pay increase for firefighter-paramedics and a 10.5% general wage increase for all other LPFD employees during a 3 1/2 year contract. The union wanted increased pay for firefighter-paramedics who were promoted to the rank of engineer, so they had incentive to remain paramedics.
In late May, the parties went before a neutral mediator, which helped to resolve the standoff.
Under the mediated deal, firefighters will receive an immediate 5.5% pay increase for their next pay period; another 3.5% increase on Jan. 1; a 3% raise on Jan. 1, 2024; and another 1% increase on Jan. 1, 2025. Firefighters did not receive retroactive pay.
Firefighters certified as paramedics will receive additional compensation, as will engineers and captains who maintain their paramedic certifications after promotion, Marysheva said.
The package includes additional monthly pay for bilingual skills, and $75 to $175 a month for college degrees.
“As part of the agreement, the department will implement a comprehensive drug/alcohol testing policy, a short-term staffing policy and a method for future policy changes that are not covered in the agreement,” Marysheva said. “These modifications will improve the safe and efficient operations of the department.”
Substance abuse policies had been a sticking point during negotiations. The LPFD wanted firefighters to submit to a drug or alcohol test when another employee had concerns about the “appearance, behavior, speech and/or body odors of the employee.” The union wanted tests limited to only after vehicle accidents.
McThorn said the resulting policy “is kind of in the middle.” He described the policy as “something that the entire state looks at as a model for first responders and firefighters.”
Firefighters can be tested following any serious vehicle accident or accident involving power equipment, or for reasonable suspicion, he said..
“A reasonable suspicion example would be, ‘I show up to work slurring my speech and smelling of booze.’ That's a good reason to get tested,” McThorn said. “It's reasonable suspicion with a couple of for cause incidents that could happen, such as a serious vehicle accident or serious power tool accident.”
According to city documents, the agreement will cost LPFD nearly $6.6 million during the course of the contract. The two cities share the cost of fire services in the joint department.
McThorn credited Marysheva and Beaudin, along with Pleasanton Human Resources Director Veronica Thomas, with helping to end the stalemate. All three recently assumed their positions.