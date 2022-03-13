Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) is working with Microsoft Corporation to map out a path for the global technology company to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Building on its 2019 report, “Getting to Neutral: Options for Negative Carbon Emission in California,” LLNL has become an advisor in Microsoft’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by half and removing the other half from the atmosphere through carbon storage technologies.
Microsoft has set an additional goal of removing the equivalent of the company’s past carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.
In the “Getting to Neutral,” LLNL identified a range of technologies to help California become carbon neutral, and ultimately carbon negative, by 2045. Scientists then analyzed the most promising options in that report for Microsoft to reach its goals.
"A key finding of our analysis is that we expect that the carbon-removal market in 2030 is very likely to be comprised of technologies that have already been piloted today, and perhaps some that will be piloted by 2025," according to LLNL researcher Briana Mordick Schmidt.
LLNL said Mordick Schmidt and her team examined five pathways for their potential to contribute to Microsoft’s carbon removal goal: biomass-based carbon removal and storage (BiCRS and BECCS), soil carbon, forestry, direct air capture (DAC), and carbon mineralization.
While all those options show promise, LLNL said BiCRS has the greatest potential to remove significant amounts of carbon over the next decade given the relatively low cost and estimated capacity.