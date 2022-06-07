Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have agreed to collaborate on developing cloud-based storage solutions for use in high-performance computing (HPC). In announcing the agreement last week, LLNL and Amazon’s cloud-based storage subsidiary said they would “define the role of leadership-class high performance computing (HPC) in a future where cloud HPC is ubiquitous.”
Under the memorandum of understanding, LLNL and AWS “will explore software and hardware solutions spanning cloud and on-premises HPC environments, with the goal of establishing a common stack of open-source software components that can run equally well at both large HPC centers and on cloud resources.”
Cloud storage allows users to transfer data over the internet to an off-site storage system maintained by a third party.
“The cloud HPC market is growing, and clouds are becoming a viable way to run HPC jobs,” said computer scientist Todd Gamblin, who is leading the effort for LLNL.
“More software is being developed for the cloud environment than for traditional HPC centers, and larger portions of our workflows are going to start looking like cloud software,” Gamblin added. “We want to be in tune with mainstream software development, take advantage of this ecosystem and be able to deploy it easily, the way that clouds do.”
LLNL and AWS already have an existing open-source collaboration involving Spack, a software package Gamblin and his team developed for HPC machines.
Building off that collaboration, LLNL and AWS will explore how HPC centers can better utilize cloud resources, including models for data staging, data migration, and cloud-bursting, using public cloud sites when demand spikes
In addition to increased flexibility for users, Gamblin said a common HPC software stack, programs designed to work in tandem, could increase competitiveness, stimulate tech transfer, and present a ‘more natural direction’ for industry partners that can more easily run HPC jobs in the cloud.