A team of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists has developed a technique to analyze fentanyl in human blood and urine samples that could benefit the fields of medicine and chemical forensics.

Led by Carlos Valdez, an LLNL synthetic chemist and lead author, the team discussed its fentanyl analysis approach in a paper recently published in the San Francisco-based Public Library of Science (PLOS) One online journal.