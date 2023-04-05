Alameda County — In a talk last week to the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) described the promise and the challenge of trying to harness nuclear fusion as an energy source.
The director, Kim Budil, is the Laboratory’s thirteenth director and the first woman to hold the position.
Her Commonwealth Club talk took the form of a question-and-answer session with science writer Katie Hafner, who runs a podcast called “Lost Women of Science” about outstanding female scientists who never became well known.
Obscurity is unlikely to be Budil’s fate, Hafner noted, calling her “an undisputed rock star in the world of science.”
Budil was already well known in defense science circles when, in December, she came suddenly to the attention of the world’s news media by participating in a Washington, D.C. press conference that generated international headlines.
The Laboratory had just achieved a scientific “first” with its huge laser, the National Ignition Facility (NIF), igniting fusion fuel with a laser pulse and generating 50% more energy than was carried by the laser pulse.
As Budil explained at the press conference and again last week to the Commonwealth Club, that achievement crossed a necessary threshold, demonstrating the possibility of “energy gain” from fusion fuel.
On the other hand, she pointed out, it was very far from proving that fusion energy is ready for generating electricity year around.
To start with, she said in answer to a question, LLNL has not yet duplicated the December results. After that well publicized success, laser targets have not been “of the quality that we need” to repeat the success.
Even microscopically small defects in the targets can influence the success or failure of an experiment, she said.
Better targets are being made, and the Laboratory has “a series of experiments teed up” to try to duplicate or exceed December’s results.
‘Holy Grail’
As Commonwealth Club moderator Katie Hafner commented, nuclear fusion is sometimes thought of as the “holy grail” of energy generation.
Budil went on to explain that fusion power – if it ever becomes practical – would not generate the long-lasting radioactive byproducts that plague today’s fission power plants.
Fusion fuel consists of heavy forms of hydrogen. One of these, deuterium, is harmless and in basically limitless supply. It is found in all water.
The other, tritium, is radioactive and will be contained. It will be recycled both for economic reasons and for safety.
Fusion power would have intrinsic safety factors because its reactions are so difficult to achieve. “It’s really hard to push atoms together…and hold them together long enough to get them to fuse,” Budil said.
As a result, the fusion process would simply stop if anything went wrong. To show how challenging and uncertain experimental progress has been, Budil said that in the early days, in the 1960s, calculations suggested that laser energies around 1,000 joules might suffice to ignite a target and demonstrate fusion.
By contrast, last December’s experiment required more than 2,000,000 joules. “We were not close” in the 1960s, she said in an understatement.
The December experiment showed what was possible but did not demonstrate an industrial process. Obstacles to reliable energy generation are many and may take “decades” to overcome, Budil acknowledged.
‘Biggest Game in Town’
Challenges or no, LLNL’s NIF laser today is “the biggest game in town…the flagship for the whole community,” she said.
Scientists from other laboratories carry out a wide range of studies using NIF, typically in fields like astrophysics and materials science that can be published openly in scientific journals.
Some other countries, notably France, have contributed to and borrowed from NIF’s technology.
Nevertheless, the reason NIF was created in the first place was to support a national program called Stockpile Stewardship.
This program aims to make sure U.S. nuclear weapons are safe, secure and reliable in the absence of full-scale nuclear testing, which ended 30 years ago.
Budil is responsible, as are the directors of Los Alamos and Sandia National Laboratories, to certify every year to the U.S. government that these goals are being met.
A member of the Commonwealth Club audience wondered whether nuclear weapons are relevant today, when conventional weapons technology is so precise and capable.
Referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and frequent threats to use nuclear weapons, Budil said, “What’s happened in Ukraine has brought home to us again just how complex and difficult the international security environment is today, particularly nuclear security.
“I would love to live in a world where the conditions exist where there would be no nuclear weapons. But we don’t live in it today and so I’m proud that…the U.S. can have this essential capability without nuclear testing.”