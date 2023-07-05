Several years ago, research conducted at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory helped demonstrate that cutting emissions won’t be enough for California to meet its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045; the state will also have to remove carbon dioxide from the environment and store it underground.
Economics were a challenge, as the cost of collecting, shipping and pumping the greenhouse gas underground discouraged investment in actual CO2 removal projects.
Today, however, that picture is changing, according to new research carried out jointly by LLNL and a non-profit partner called the Clean Air Task Force (CATF.)
Current state and federal incentives make carbon removal and storage more attractive economically.
Not only industrial managers, but also local communities and landowners stand to gain from eventual carbon removal projects, the study found.
The new research findings are detailed in a report titled, “Sharing the Benefits”, and described in a webinar late last month that was sponsored by LLNL and the Livermore Lab Foundation. The Foundation supports Laboratory research, as well as a variety of education programs to stimulate future scientific interest.
Financial incentives now include a federal tax credit called 45Q for its place in the IRS tax code, as well as credits available through California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.
The LCFS credits rise and fall in value and can be traded. They grew out of state bill AB 32, the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, aimed at reducing carbon in California transportation fuels.
Absent such incentives, the study observed, the “added cost of capturing, transporting and injecting CO2 (underground)” is prohibitively high.
With them, however, certain approaches to CO2 removal and storage are “not just marginally…but comfortably economical,” according to Ben Groves, CATF carbon storage manager, speaking at the webinar.
Also speaking during the webinar, George Peridas, LLNL’s director of carbon management partnerships, agreed:
“These are my sentiments exactly. I’ve been in this field now for 15 years…We have been used to seeing carbon capture projects as niche applications, barely able to break even (economically.)
“Now that is changing…the result of a decade, decade and a half worth of policy, action and policy reforms at the state and federal level.
“Now, with the new programs and incentives, we’re seeing that some of these projects are actually approaching mainstream.”
In an interview, he said it was important to understand that no carbon removal projects are actually operating yet in the state.
They have to develop, however, if California is to meet its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2045.
As Sharing the Benefits says, “California will have to capture, transport and geologically store tens of millions of tons of CO2 per year…from the atmosphere and from large stationary sources that have no other options for eliminating emissions.”
To be successful, projects will have to meet three needs, according to the report.
First, they must reduce carbon dioxide emissions and lower the concentration of atmospheric carbon dioxide.
Second, they have to “make economic sense” for the project developers.
Third, they have to be appealing economically, socially and environmentally to local communities, including landowners.
Projects that can’t meet all three goals are unlikely to succeed, “jeopardizing the state’s ability to meet its climate goals.”
The reason appealing to local communities is important is that CO2 storage will amount to an industrial operation carried out on and beneath private property – commonly a ranch. This may take place on several properties in a region and is unlikely to be successful if the community is hostile to it.
CO2 is typically injected underground via a new well and stored at depths of a mile or more. Storage takes place at a rate of hundreds of thousands of metric tons per year for many years – typically decades.
This kind of operation would be difficult to arrange without good relations and a formal lease agreement between the company and the landowner specifying site access and revenue sharing.
Since there are no actual disposal projects yet to study, the researchers looked at hypothetical projects and developed detailed analyses of factors most likely to lead to economic success.
The most positive factors included qualifying for both federal and state financial credits; generating CO2 in high concentrations that make collection easier; proximity to a suitable geologic disposal site; and the availability of pipelines to transport the CO2 cheaply.
In contrast, operations were less likely to be economically viable if they do not qualify for the state credit; if their CO2 stream is diffuse and hard to collect; and if the CO2 would have to be carried to the disposal site by a relatively expensive means, like rail.
If California is to become truly carbon neutral, it is hard to overstate the importance of proceeding with some of these projects, according to the report.
“The needed technologies are available today and have been successfully demonstrated at multiple U.S. and international sites. California will have to host several of these carbon capture and storage and carbon dioxide removal projects to achieve its climate goals.”