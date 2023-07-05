LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Several years ago, research conducted at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory helped demonstrate that cutting emissions won’t be enough for California to meet its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045; the state will also have to remove carbon dioxide from the environment and store it underground.

Economics were a challenge, as the cost of collecting, shipping and pumping the greenhouse gas underground discouraged investment in actual CO2 removal projects.