A large international study that included Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory shows that parts of Greenland were ice-free more recently than commonly believed, adding strength to already urgent warnings about the risks of a warming world.
The study, published last week in the journal Science, made use of ice cores drilled in the 1960s at a U.S. Army base called Camp Century in northwest Greenland.
It concluded that about 400,000 years ago, major parts of the huge Greenland ice sheet have melted, adding at least 5 feet to ocean levels around the world.
That’s alarming, because the Greenland ice sheet today consists of so much frozen water that it could raise ocean levels about 23 feet if fully melted.
Today’s heat-trapping greenhouse gases – especially carbon dioxide – are at much higher concentrations than they were 400,000 years ago, suggesting we are headed for a future with melting ice sheets and rising oceans inundating cities around the globe.
That’s the conclusion of one of the study’s leaders, Paul Bierman of the University of Vermont.
In a non-technical article published by The Conversation at the same time the Science article appeared, he and co-author Tammy Rittenour of Utah State University envisioned “a warm Earth, shrinking ice sheets, rising sea level, and waves rolling over” the world’s coastal cities if society fails to get greenhouse gas emissions under control.
Starting in 1966, Army engineers and scientists at Camp Century spent six years drilling down through 4,560 feet of ice and then 12 more feet of the frozen, rocky ground that underlays the ice.
The cores they extracted were largely forgotten for decades before being rediscovered in a freezer in Copenhagen in 2017. After that, a large international investigative team was formed to apply modern analytical methods that were unavailable in the 1960s.
LLNL’s contribution came from scientist Alan Hidy using the Laboratory’s uniquely sensitive Center for Mass Spectrometry to make ultra-trace beryllium measurements.
Other challenging analyses included measurements of rare isotopes in the rocks and of ultra faint luminescence signals that revealed the last time certain minerals were exposed to sunlight.
Simpler, if more dramatic, was the observation that the uppermost sample from the 12 feet of frozen earth contained “perfectly preserved fossil plants,” Vermont’s Bierman said.
The studies revealed that sediments underlying the ice sheet in the 1960s had been deposited roughly 400,000 years ago by flowing water during a moderate warming period known as the Marine Isotope Stage 11.
Conventional scientific wisdom had been that the ice sheet, which is nearly two miles thick in places, has been largely stable for at least 2.5 million years.
The new study has forced a reassessment of that belief and recognition that Greenland’s loss of ice 400,000 years ago can happen again, Bierman said.
In The Conversation, he and Rittenour noted that, 400,000 years ago, atmospheric levels of the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide ranged from about 265 parts per million to about 280 parts per million.
By comparison, he said, CO2 levels today are about 1.5 times higher, at 422 parts per million, and rising every year.
“Over the past decade, as greenhouse gas emissions continued to rise, humans experienced the eight warmest years on record. (This month) saw the hottest week on record….
“Unless people dramatically lower the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, evidence we found of Greenland’s past suggests a largely ice-free future for the island…a warm Earth, shrinking ice sheets, rising sea level, and waves rolling over Miami, Mumbai, India and Venice, Italy.”