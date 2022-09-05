LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

LIVERMORE – Leaders at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on basic science and technology in the renewable energy, climate science, data science and characterizations arenas.

The MOU proposes the exchange of researchers to each other’s facilities, faculty sabbaticals and student/postdoc internships, and the possibility of joint publications, joint grant proposals, lectures, symposiums and strategic meetings.