LIVERMORE – Leaders at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on basic science and technology in the renewable energy, climate science, data science and characterizations arenas.
The MOU proposes the exchange of researchers to each other’s facilities, faculty sabbaticals and student/postdoc internships, and the possibility of joint publications, joint grant proposals, lectures, symposiums and strategic meetings.
“Scientific collaboration is key in facilitating discovery, so we are very excited about developing a strong relationship with KIST,” said LLNL Physical and Life Sciences Associate Director Glenn Fox. “We have many areas of mutual scientific interest, and we’re looking forward to the scientific exchange, publications and staff opportunities that will come from the collaboration facilitated by the MOU.”
Under the MOU, KIST – a multi-disciplinary research institute located in Seoul, South Korea – will have office space in the Livermore Open Campus where staff, postdocs and students can spend time on site collaborating with LLNL researchers.
“The MOU shows the value of strategic international and university engagements,” wrote LLNL in a press release. “LLNL has five Laboratory Directed Research and Development projects that are intended to be collaborative with KIST in these areas of mutual interest: solid-state batteries, hydrogen, catalysis, climate and data science.”
After the MOU signing by LLNL Deputy Director Pat Falcone and KIST President Seok‐Jin Yoon, KIST researchers met with LLNL managers and staff for workshops, briefings and facility tours during a three-day visit hosted by Fox. Tours included the Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory, the National Ignition Facility, the Livermore Valley Open Campus, the Center for Accelerator Mass Spectrometry and the National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center.
Founded in 1966, KIST was the first multi-disciplinary scientific research institute in South Korea and “has contributed significantly to the economic development of the country, particularly during the years of accelerated growth in the 1970s and 1980s,” according to the LLNL release. It has a research staff of more than 1,800 research scientists, visiting scientists, fellows, trainees and foreign scientists involved in basic research in various fields of science and technology.