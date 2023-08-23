LIV-LLNL STATE HALL OF FAME.jpg

REGIONAL —– The late Maggie Gee, a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory physicist and a pioneering World War II aviator, was scheduled to be inducted into the California Hall of Fame as the Independent went to press this week.

Gee was one of only two Chinese American women chosen to fly aircraft for the U.S. Army Air Force under the World War II program, Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP.)