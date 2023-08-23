REGIONAL —– The late Maggie Gee, a Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory physicist and a pioneering World War II aviator, was scheduled to be inducted into the California Hall of Fame as the Independent went to press this week.
Gee was one of only two Chinese American women chosen to fly aircraft for the U.S. Army Air Force under the World War II program, Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP.)
At a time when women were not allowed into combat, the WASP program was created to carry out domestic aviation jobs, like ferrying aircraft and training new pilots, without tying up combat-qualified male pilots.
More than 25,000 women applied for flight training, but only 1,830 were accepted, according to a New York Times article. Of these, more than 40% washed out.
Gee, a third generation American, was born Gee Mei Gue in Berkeley in 1923. Her grandparents came to California from Guangzhou, China in the 1870s.
In an article published in an LLNL magazine in 1983, Gee recalled visiting Oakland Airport with her family to watch planes take off and land.
Her childhood heroes were pioneering aviators Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh.
She was an undergraduate at UC-Berkeley when World War II broke out. Wanting to do her part to support the war effort, she dropped out of college to become a welder at the Liberty Ships works in Richmond, then trained as a drafter to work at Mare Island shipyard.
When she learned about an Army Air Force program that would train women to fly military aircraft, she and two like-minded friends from Mare Island jumped at the chance.
They cashed in $800 in war bonds, which was enough to cover the cost of a $25 Model A Ford and flying lessons in Minden, Nev. There, they accumulated 50 hours in the air – enough to qualify for the Army Air Force program in Sweetwater, Tex.
Enthusiastic though they were, they were not treated gently in Texas, Gee recalled in the 1983 magazine article. “The training pilots were men. They gave us a bad time. It was before the women’s movement, and they were really quite hard on us, because we were women.”
Ironically, she said, the women tended to have better flying records than the men, because they were more cautious. “Proportionately fewer women than men were killed in training.”
Gee was the only Mare Island volunteer to qualify as a pilot. She flew a full range of military aircraft, from open cockpit trainers to fighters and bombers. Moving damaged aircraft to repair sites may not have been exciting, but they needed to be done and contributed to the war effort.
Sometimes she faced risks. An article in the VA News, honoring Gee’s service, recalls that while stationed at the Army Airfield in Las Vegas, she flew a B-17 towing targets for live-fire drills.
The only other Chinese American pilot in the WASP program, Hazel Lee, was killed in a runway crash while moving a Bell P-63 Kingcobra fighter to Montana before transshipment to Russia.
The WASP program was disbanded at the end of 1944, as it became clear that the War was winding down. The pilots were given no benefits.
Gee returned to Berkeley for her degrees, traveled in Europe for a few years and joined LLNL in 1958. News accounts credit her with expertise on computer codes that supported programs ranging from nuclear weapons design to fusion energy to cancer research.
In 2010, three years before her death, she and other WASP participants were invited to the Obama White House to receive the Congressional Gold Medal -- and see their civil service benefits finally granted.
LLNL colleagues remember Gee as kind and generous, always ready to help others facing difficult scientific problems.
Sam Stone, a retired physicist, was a graduate student when he first interacted with her. He felt “some awe” around her because of her range of knowledge and her easy association with senior scientists in the theoretical division.
Still, he recalls, she was friendly and approachable and “seemed to ignore any class distinction” between division members.
To Bruce Tarter, former LLNL director who also served as associate director for physics, Gee was an “institution” in the weapons program, a “positive person to encounter on a daily basis.”
She was expert enough to help other scientists with the extremely complex computer codes that are at the heart of nuclear design, he said, but she also took the time to care for stray animals and an on-site garden.
The State Hall of Fame induction ceremony was scheduled to be held online on Tuesday.