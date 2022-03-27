A draft of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) five-year report on environmental cleanup efforts at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) site in Livermore is now available for public review and comment.
The report, mandated by the federal Superfund law for toxic waste sites, is available in the LLNL Environmental Repository at the Livermore Public Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave. Comments can be submitted to the DOE by email at LS-Public-Comments@llnl.gov until May 9.
The 800-acre LLNL site three miles east of downtown Livermore was a U.S. Navy flight training and aircraft repair and assembly site in the 1940s. It was converted into a weapons design and basic physics research facility by the Atomic Energy Commission in the 1950s.
After a plume of pollutants from the site was detected in groundwater in 1987, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) placed the site on its priority list for environmental cleanup. The Superfund law requires a comprehensive review of clean-up efforts every five years.
This will be the sixth review for the LLNL site.