The Department of Defense (DOE) recently recognized the members of eight research teams at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and its partner sites for outstanding contributions to nuclear security.
Marvin Adams, deputy administrator at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), announced recipients of the annual Defense Programs Awards of Excellence during virtual ceremonies on May 4 and June 26.
Nearly 500 LLNL staff members were honored, including members of the Polymer Enclave team, which received the agency’s Exceptional Achievement Award.
The Polymer Enclave Team, a collaborative effort with the Kansas City National Security Campus, operated by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, completed a redesign of the joint Polymer Enclave at LLNL in 18 months.
The facility is involved in developing "direct ink write" 3D-printing technology for the nation's nuclear stockpile.
Also recognized were the Cold Hearth Melting of U-6Nb Team; W80-4 Porcula Team; N210808 Concept, Theory, Design, Shot, Analysis, Laser, and Target Team; ZEUS Neutron Source Team; National Security Experiments at the High-Pressure Collaborative Access Team; Plutonium and Pit Aging Program; and the Red Sage-Nightshade Subcritical Experiment Team.
Ivan Otero received an individual award for his contributions to collaborations under the U.S.-France Mutual Defense Agreement.
The Cold Hearth Melting team was honored for demonstrating a process to recycle U-6Nb, a uranium-niobium alloy that is used in several weapons systems.
The team used cold hearth technology developed at LLNL in the 1990s for a demonstration project at the NNSA’s Y-12 National Security Complex in Oakridge, Tennessee.
The process uses electron beam cold hearth melting to create ingots of the depleted uranium, which DOE said is a significant advancement in recycling U-6Nb material and alloy production.
The W80-4 Porcula team was recognized for developing two designs options for a key component in the NNSA’s Life Extension Program for W80-4 nuclear warheads.
The project is also designed to enhance safety, security, and reliability of the warheads in extreme environments.
The multidisciplinary N210808 Team was honored for an experiment at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility in December 2022 that for the first time produced more energy from a fusion reaction than the energy needed to spark the reaction, a condition known as ignition.
DOE said the breakthrough, exceeding Lawson’s Criterion for fusion ignition, could enhance national security and lead to clean, safe, and abundant energy.
The ZEUS Neutron Source team was recognized for designing a short-pulse, high-yield neutron source to measure reactivity for experiments at the Z-pinch Experimental Underground System (ZEUS), which uses electricity to generate a magnetic field, in Nevada.
The team included members from LLNL, the Nevada National Security Site, and the Savannah River National Laboratory.
The National Security Experiments team was recognized for developing a classified experimental capability at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a high-energy X-ray light facility, at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois.
The team established operational safety-security infrastructure and material transfer protocols to guard national security research for the High-Pressure Collaborative Access Team (HPCAT) facility. APS is a user facility open to the global scientific community.
The Plutonium and Pit Aging Program was honored for developing elements of a decadal Plutonium/Pit Aging plan focused on understanding the effects of radioactive decay on pit performance.
Plutonium pits are hollow plutonium spheres that act as the trigger in nuclear weapons.
The classified report, which NNSA submitted to Congress, includes a comprehensive view of the topic and identifies opportunities to accelerate R&D and current gaps.
The Red Sage-Nightshade team, with members from LLNL, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, and Sandia National Laboratories, was honored for conducting three subcritical experiments in less than a year. Previously, NNSA completed just seven such experiments from 2010 to 2020.
“We celebrate each award recipient for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their significant impact on nuclear security,” said Marv Adams, NNSA deputy administrator for Defense Programs. “The Defense Programs Awards of Excellence serve as a testament to the dedication, talent, and innovation within the defense programs community.”
The awards were established in 1982.
LLNL Research Teams Receive Department of Defense Awards
The Department of Defense (DOE) recently recognized the members of eightresearch teams atLawrence Livermore National Laboratory(LLNL) and its partner sites for outstanding contributions to nuclear security.
Marvin Adams, deputy administrator at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), announced recipients of the annualDefense Programs Awards of Excellence during virtual ceremonies on May 4 and June 26.
Nearly 500 LLNL staff memberswere honored, including members ofthe Polymer Enclave team, which received the agency’s Exceptional Achievement Award.
The Polymer Enclave Team, a collaborative effort with the Kansas City National Security Campus, operated by Honeywell Federal Manufacturing & Technologies, completeda redesign of the joint Polymer Enclave at LLNL in 18 months.
The facility is involved in developing "direct ink write" 3D-printing technology for the nation's nuclear stockpile.
Also recognized were the Cold Hearth Melting of U-6NbTeam; W80-4 PorculaTeam;N210808 Concept, Theory, Design, Shot, Analysis, Laser, and Target Team; ZEUS Neutron Source Team; National Security Experiments at the High-Pressure Collaborative Access Team; Plutonium and Pit Aging Program; and the Red Sage-Nightshade Subcritical Experiment Team.
Ivan Otero received an individual award for his contributions to collaborations under the U.S.-France Mutual Defense Agreement.
The Cold Hearth Melting team was honored for demonstratinga processto recycleU-6Nb, a uranium-niobium alloy that is used in several weapons systems.
The team usedcold hearth technology developed at LLNL in the 1990sfor a demonstration project at the NNSA’sY-12 National Security ComplexinOakridge, Tennessee.
The process uses electron beam cold hearth melting to create ingots of the depleted uranium, which DOE said isa significant advancement inrecycling U-6Nb material and alloy production.
The W80-4 Porcula team was recognized for developingtwo designs options for a key component in the NNSA’s Life Extension Program for W80-4 nuclear warheads.
The project is also designed to enhance safety, security, and reliability of the warheads in extreme environments.
Themultidisciplinary N210808 Team was honored for an experiment at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility in December 2022 that for the first time produced more energy from a fusion reaction than the energy needed to spark the reaction, a condition known as ignition.
DOE said the breakthrough, exceeding Lawson’s Criterion for fusion ignition, could enhance national security and lead to clean, safe, and abundant energy.
The ZEUS Neutron Source team was recognized fordesigning a short-pulse, high-yield neutron source to measure reactivity forexperiments at the Z-pinch Experimental Underground System (ZEUS), whichuses electricity to generate a magnetic field, in Nevada.
The team included members from LLNL, the Nevada National Security Site, and the Savannah River National Laboratory.
The National Security Experiments team was recognized for developing a classified experimental capability at the Advanced Photon Source (APS), a high-energy X-ray light facility, at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois.
The team established operational safety-security infrastructure and material transfer protocols to guard national security research for the High-Pressure Collaborative Access Team (HPCAT) facility. APS is a user facility open to the global scientific community.
The Plutonium and Pit Aging Program was honored for developing elements of a decadal Plutonium/Pit Aging plan focused on understanding the effects of radioactive decay on pit performance.
Plutonium pits are hollow plutonium spheres that act as the trigger in nuclear weapons.
The classified report, which NNSA submitted to Congress, includes a comprehensive view of the topic andidentifies opportunities to accelerate R&D and current gaps.
The Red Sage-Nightshade team, with members from LLNL, the Los Alamos National Laboratory, Nevada National Security Site, and Sandia National Laboratories, was honored for conducting three subcritical experiments in less than a year. Previously, NNSA completed just seven such experiments from 2010 to 2020.
“We celebrate each award recipient for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their significant impact on nuclear security,” said Marv Adams, NNSA deputy administrator for Defense Programs. “The Defense Programs Awards of Excellence serve as a testament to the dedication, talent, and innovation within the defense programs community.”
The awards were established in 1982.