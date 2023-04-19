LIV-LLNL TIME MAGAZINE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL TWO.jpg

REGIONAL — Time Magazine has named Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) design physicist Andrea “Annie” Kritcher to its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The TIME100 list, now in its 20th year, recognizes the “impact, innovation and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.” Kritcher is recognized for her role as the principal designer for the December 2022 National Ignition Facility (NIF) experiment that produced fusion ignition in a laboratory for the first time.

The scientific breakthrough paves the way for advancements in national defense and the future of inertial fusion energy. Leading the integrated modeling team within LLNL’s Inertial Confinement Fusion (ICF) program, Kritcher oversees the integrated modeling of indirect-drive fusion designs fielded at NIF. The experimental design process, she said, has involved many years of building physics understanding, developing models using experimental data and making design improvements to fusion experiments.