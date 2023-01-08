LIV-LLNL DIRECTOR HONORS.jpg

Brad Roberts, (left) the director of LLNL’s Center for Global Security Research, has been given the Order of the Rising Sun in Washington, D.C. in a small ceremony at the residence of the Japanese ambassador to the United States, Koji Tomita.

(Photo courtesy of LLNL)

Brad Roberts has received one of the highest honors bestowed by the Government of Japan.

The director of the Center for Global Security Research (CGSR) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Roberts has been given the Order of the Rising Sun, an honor awarded by the prime minister of Japan to people who have rendered distinguished service to the nation. The honor is rarely awarded to citizens of countries other than Japan.