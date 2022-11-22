Brian T.N. Gunney, a scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and author of the historical fantasy “Dragon’s Ridge,” will give a talk about the aeronautics of dragon flight at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., Livermore.
In creating the fantasy world of “Dragon’s Ridge,” his first novel, Gunney, who has a doctorate in aerospace engineering, decided to research the parameters that would make dragon flight possible. He also delved into medieval history to craft an authentic period setting. Published in 2021, “Dragon’s Ridge” was a finalist in the 2022 American Fiction Awards.