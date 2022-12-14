LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Linking the identity of wild microbes with their physiological traits and environmental functions is a key aim for environmental microbiologists.

Of the techniques that strive for this goal, stable isotope probing (SIP) is considered the most effective for studying active microorganisms in natural settings. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists have developed a new technique — high-throughput SIP — that automates several steps in the process of stable isotope probing, allowing investigations of microbial activity of microorganisms under realistic conditions, without the need for lab culturing.