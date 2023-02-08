Alameda County – Fresh from the scientific milestone of achieving fusion ignition, two Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists said they were honored Tuesday to represent Livermore at President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington.
LLNL Director Kim Budil spent the evening as the invited guest of Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose 14th congressional district houses the laboratory. Tammy Ma, a plasma physicist at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF), was invited by San Jose Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.
“We’re really proud to represent Livermore,” said Ma, the lead for the LLNL Inertial Fusion Energy Initiative. “It’s been decades of effort. Basically, a couple of days after the laser was invented, the idea for using them to achieve fusion ignition came about. And since then, it’s been thousands of people at Livermore but also our collaborators at the other national labs – Los Alamos, Sandia, General Atomics – and around the world to make this all come together.”
Budil shared that her invitation to the Capitol was a “really wonderful recognition of the power of science to really captivate the public imagination and to bring people together around important problems.”
“It’s just such an incredible honor to get asked to be the Congressman’s guest for this really important night for our nation,” Budil continued. “The town should feel very proud, much like when we had Livermorium named for our town. This is another great marker for Science Town USA.”
Swalwell hailed NIF for achieving fusion ignition, “potentially providing for a new clean and sustainable energy source.”
“The facility’s shot was the first controlled fusion experiment in history to exceed the long-sought scientific milestone of ‘energy breakeven’ – something no other country has been able to accomplish,” Swalwell added.
Lofgren called the accomplishment a “a remarkable advancement that moves the world closer to a future of limitless, clean energy.”
The lawmakers described Budil and Ma as “shining examples of how there is room for women to be leaders in science, and that when women lead, our country succeeds.”
Budil reported that a number of women were involved in the technical team responsible for the ignition success. In the past, women were underrepresented in the field.
“It’s really exciting to have so many incredible women in our scientific workforce working on these important problems,” Budil said. “In Livermore, a fair fraction of our leadership team currently are women, which is a very unique experience for us … I’ve spent my whole career in science. I’m a physicist, and in the national security community, and it’s often been my experience to be the only woman in the room. To arrive at this moment with this community of women, as part of this incredible achievement, is really wonderful and affirming.”
Ma added that it was a huge honor to be the congress members guests, and “to look forward to see what we can do with fusion energy for the future, for the U.S. and the world, because it is a clean, essentially limitless energy source.”
“We need to capitalize on what the U.S. has done so far, and use it to maintain that leadership and provide this energy source for the world,” Ma said.
U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, who represents a primarily Contra Costa County district that includes a part of Dublin, invited Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh as his guest. DeSaulnier serves on the House Education and the Workforce Committee.
“Interim Chancellor Mehdizadeh has led 4CD in supporting students of all walks of life, valuing diversity, and preparing a new generation of leaders, and I am pleased to have her join me to hear the president lay out his vision for expanding access to education in this country,” DeSaulnier noted.