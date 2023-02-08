LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

Alameda County – Fresh from the scientific milestone of achieving fusion ignition, two Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists said they were honored Tuesday to represent Livermore at President Joseph Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington.

LLNL Director Kim Budil spent the evening as the invited guest of Tri-Valley Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose 14th congressional district houses the laboratory. Tammy Ma, a plasma physicist at LLNL’s National Ignition Facility (NIF), was invited by San Jose Rep. Zoe Lofgren, the ranking Democrat on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.