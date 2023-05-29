A study by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) concludes that carbon capture and storage projects are economically feasible if the benefits are shared fairly by government, private developers, and communities.
The report, “Sharing the Benefits: How the Economics of Carbon Capture and Storage Projects in California Can Serve Communities, the Economy, and the Climate,” finds that several types of projects are already viable today, which could help the state meet its climate goals and benefit host communities and landowners.
Other types of projects not viable today could become viable under new policies that are within the bounds of existing programs and precedent, according to the study.
“While this economic picture is representative of first-of-a-kind and early-adopter projects, we expect that costs for subsequent projects will decrease and become more economically favorable as these technologies are deployed more broadly commercially,” said Benjamin Grove, carbon storage manager at the nonprofit Clean Air Task Force, who co-authored the report with LLNL scientist George Peridas.
The study examines the costs of carbon dioxide (CO2) capture, transportation, and geologic storage in California necessary for the state to become “carbon neutral” by 2045, reduce statewide human-caused emissions by 85% from 1990 levels.
“Carbon neutral” is defined as achieving net-zero emissions by balancing any remaining atmospheric emissions with the removal of CO2 from the air, or simply by eliminating CO2 emissions altogether. It applies to everything that generates greenhouse gases.
Funded by the Livermore Lab Foundation, the study concludes that for carbon capture and storage projects to succeed in California they must serve three concurrent needs: reduce emissions and atmospheric CO2, make economic sense for developers, and satisfy the economic, social, and environmental needs of local landowners and host communities.
The study looked at published literature and models, modifying costs where needed to fit California conditions more closely, and conducted multiple interviews with project developers in the state.
The study identified three categories of carbon-capture projects, including a small set of applications that includes ethanol and some refinery applications that it concluded are readily economical, need no additional policy support, and hold considerable potential for local benefits.
A second category includes further refinery applications and natural-gas power plant applications, which can range from reasonably profitable to questionable, with economics that will depend heavily on project and local specifics.
The last category includes most natural-gas power plants and cement plants, which the study found would likely need additional revenue streams and/or policy support to become viable.
The report concludes that a compensation structure that considers individual project profitability, and that grows or shrinks with actual revenues, would spread the benefits most fairly without exposing developers to undue risks and would more likely result in broader project acceptance and proliferation.
And while the practice of sharing and discussing individual project economics may not be common today, the authors believe that it is necessary.
“The future of (CO2 capture and storage) in California hinges on finding ways to deploy projects that concurrently serve the climate, the project developer, and the host landowners and communities,” Peridas said. “A good-faith approach from all parties involved is required to enable such projects to materialize and succeed.”