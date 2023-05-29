LOGO - Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory LLNL

A study by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) concludes that carbon capture and storage projects are economically feasible if the benefits are shared fairly by government, private developers, and communities.

The report, “Sharing the Benefits: How the Economics of Carbon Capture and Storage Projects in California Can Serve Communities, the Economy, and the Climate,” finds that several types of projects are already viable today, which could help the state meet its climate goals and benefit host communities and landowners.