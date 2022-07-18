Staff from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) will answer questions about careers for women in STEM fields (science, technology, science, and mathematics) at the Livermore Public Library’s Rincon Branch, 725 Rincon Ave., at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2; and at the Civic Center Library, 1188 S. Livermore Ave., at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
The Quest Science Center will also conduct a hands-on activity for students at each session, while LLNL will demonstrate 3-D printing. The free sessions are targeted for students in grades four through six, but all students are welcome to attend. No registration is required.
For more information, call 925-373-5500 or visit library.livermoreca.gov.