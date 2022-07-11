Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and collaborating agencies have received a $4 million grant from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop ways to separate and purify rare-earth elements using both naturally occurring and engineered proteins and bacteria.
Rare-earth elements (REE) are used in many electrical and electronic devices, from computers to microwave ovens and electric vehicles, and are considered essential to a high-tech economy. In the defense sector, they are used for lasers, precision-guided weapons, and high-performance magnets.
Although the U.S. has adequate domestic REE resources, LLNL scientist Yongqin Jiao, principal investigator for the project, said the supply chain is vulnerable because the nation depends on foreign entities to separate and purify the elements.
“To date, the chemical processes required to extract and purify REEs have been complex and harmful to the environment,” Jiao said. “Extracting or recycling REE from new sources, like low-grade ores and tailings, while using natural products could be a game changer for the REE supply chain.”
The LLNL team will research new biomining methods, using environmental microbiology, synthetic biology, and protein-engineering, to convert REEs into manufacturing-ready forms.
“By cultivating new and translating existing bioengineered REE-converting bacteria and proteins, we will deliver platform biotechnologies for REE separation and purification with high commercialization potential.” said LLNL scientist Dan Park, one of the technical leads for the project.
Penn State, Columbia University, Tufts University, University of Kentucky, Purdue University, and industry partner Western Rare Earths are collaborating with LLNL.