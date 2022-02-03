Alameda County — Local activist groups held signature collection events in the Tri-Valley last weekend in an attempt to neutralize state control of housing decisions recently wrestled away from local agencies. The signatures are being gathered for ballot initiative 21-0016A1, which, if passed, will amend the state constitution so that local land-use and zoning laws override state laws in the event of conflicts.
Our Neighborhood Voices, the activist group that wrote the initiative, held a drive-thru signing event in Pleasanton on Jan. 29, and the Tri-Valley branch of United Neighbors held similar events in Livermore on both Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.
Although the statewide initiative had over half a million signatures prior to the events, public awareness of the new laws, effective last month, remains a challenge for the activists.
Julie Testa, Pleasanton councilmember and initiative supporter, relayed stories of residents unaware of the newly relaxed building controls.
“People are calling me up and saying, ‘Why did you let a crane drop an ADU in my neighbor's backyard, which, within minutes, I went from having sunlight to not having sunlight in my bedroom window?’” Testa said. “The problem with these laws is it's their design to take away our local control. Your city council, your city, we can no longer say, ‘Okay, an ADU in a backyard would be fine, as long as it doesn't have a negative impact on your neighbor.’”
In Dublin, the activist group Dubliners Against Overcrowding has also been collecting initiative signatures alongside their efforts to overturn the city’s recent approval of the East Ranch housing project.
Shirley Lewandowski, one of the group’s members, said, “(People) just keep hearing, ‘Bad laws from Sacramento, bad laws from Sacramento.’ But they don't know exactly what those laws are as it impacts our city.”
She explained that her group is concerned with how the new laws give developers the ability to skip environmental reviews and avoid contributions to local infrastructure.
“We're not against housing, we're not against development,” she said. “We're against overdevelopment of housing that incurs all these pressures on our infrastructure and schools, traffic and everything else.”
The ballot initiative targets about 70 state housing-related laws that change how housing decisions are made.
The most prominent of these laws are Senate Bill (SB) 9 and SB 10. SB 9 allows property owners, if certain conditions are met, to split lots and build duplexes without local agency approvals. SB 10 allows for construction of up to a 10-unit apartment building on a single-family lot if it is close to mass transit or an urban area — again, without local agency approvals.
Deborah McQueen of United Neighbors explained, “The laws enable (developers) to implement projects without going through formal approval processes, and in many cases, prohibit cities from imposing impact fees, such as for infrastructure improvements (necessitated by the project).
"We are not against affordable housing,” McQueen added. “We are against a 'one-size-fits-all' approach. Eden Housing (in Livermore) is building a four-story stack-and-pack for homeless, very-low income and low-income. Eden receives tax credits for this, which are traded on the open market. All developers are in this 'gambling game.’ My argument is that homeowners should be given tax credits and incentives as well, to put in ADUs on their properties."
Both bills were signed by Governor Gavin Newsom last September to ease the housing shortage in the state, and the laws went into effect on Jan. 1 this year.
According to the website for the California State Senate, SB 9 — the California Housing Opportunity and More Efficiency (HOME) Act — provides “access to more rental and ownership options for working families who would otherwise be priced out of neighborhoods.”
SB 9 also excludes lot splits in historic and landmark districts, and includes protections against tenant displacement.
Proponents of the laws welcome the streamlined processes and see them as a way out of the housing crisis while facilitating intergenerational housing.
Zoe Siegel, director of climate resilience at the Greenbelt Alliance, said, “It really is a way to add much-needed housing and increase the density of a community, while still maintaining the neighborhood character of the community and adding a substantial amount of new units, which can really make a positive impact on the housing crisis.”
The additional housing, she continued, will also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, allowing more people to live closer to where they work and therefore commute less.
The ballot initiative requires roughly 1.5 million signatures in order to be included in this year’s elections. Numbers as to how many have been collected were not available at press time.