During the pandemic, the needs of various communities — from the unhoused to homebound seniors — have increased, and while many volunteers have risen to meet these needs, one group has been harder to reach: inmates in prison facilities around the Bay Area.
Shelter-in-place restrictions allowed many charitable operations to continue in the great outdoors, however, prison ministry was not able to switch to drive-through operations. Volunteers from the Cornerstone Worship Prison Ministry are now doing what they can remotely, while waiting to return to in-person ministry in local prisons in Dublin, Tracy and San Leandro.
“In general, we go into Alameda County Santa Rita Jail and Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center,” said Diana Sackett, ministry coordinator. “We are waiting to get back into Santa Rita Jail and the Juvenile Justice Center, but we are allowed to do video visits with the youth at the Juvenile Justice Center, and we can now go into San Quentin State Prison.”
Currently, religious volunteer groups are not able to enter Santa Rita Jail. Though Sackett and her fellow volunteers were regularly visiting inmates to host bible studies and fellowship meetings, and offering one-on-one visits of prayer and support, those trips have been put on hold since March of 2020. Lt. Ray Kelly, public information officer for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, said last week there were 177 cases of COVID-19 among the jail’s population of 2,200 inmates, leaving prison officials unable to set a reopen date.
“We have seen not just our people in custody, but our own staff, with COVID infections, and they have been mild cases for the most part,” Kelly said. “We seem to be doing rather well with this variant, and this isn’t the first time we have done this, but we need to be careful ... that will affect a lot of services in the jail, not just the religious services, but all the services we provide.”
Unable to enter the jail physically, Sackett and her team have focused on virtual ways to offer their support. Cornerstone Worship partnered with other Tri-Valley churches to write devotionals specifically for the incarcerated men and women in Santa Rita. They send weekly inspirational videos for inmates to watch on their tablets, along with other communications.
“We are all involved in pen pal writing,” said Deborah McQueen, one of the ministry’s volunteers. “We write prisoners in other prisons, because you are not allowed to write a prisoner in a prison you visit, so we pen pal write to prisoners, often in other states. The thing about prisoners is they are the most invisible of all who suffer. They are hidden away, deliberately, and as a result, their needs and dreams and hopes and families are not seen at a time when everyone is dealing with COVID … it’s a social blind spot.”
McQueen is a PhD student working toward a degree in leadership with a prison focus. Her motivation comes from a desire to find a connection between illiteracy and recidivism. She said as a member of the Cornerstone community, joining the prison ministry made sense. Within the group, she said she has found a rewarding way to connect with inmates.
Currently, the Cornerstone prison ministry group continues to offer support as it can, virtually in Alameda County, and in person at San Quentin. The pandemic has been particularly hard on inmates, who are locked down even more than usual.
“It has been almost two years of this for them,” Sackett continued. “Christmas is a particularly difficult time for them, so it was a blessing to go into San Quentin and pray and worship with people and let them know that someone out here cares about them and God cares about them. For many of us, it’s sad not to be able to go into the other facilities and work with them face to face. But I would say that letters and sending sermons in has been a wonder for many of the inmates during this time.”
Sackett and her team continue to be inspired by the people they meet and look forward to expanding their ministry once health restrictions allow. For more information on the Cornerstone Worship Prison Ministry, or to donate or volunteer, email DianaS@cornerstoneweb.org or visit bit.ly/3nfwOXj.