Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), which manages the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, has awarded $200,000 to more than two dozen organizations through its 2021 Community Gift Program.
Many of the recipients serve children in the Tri-Valley area as well as Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Joaquin counties, with a focus on literacy, science, technology, engineering, math education and cultural arts. Other recipients focus their efforts on children, families, senior citizens and individuals in need of assistance.
Receiving contributions were Alameda County Community Food Bank, Altamont Elementary School, Bay Area Rescue Mission, Berkeley Public School Funds, California High School, Children Rising, Christensen Middle School, Curious Five, Discovery Bay Odyssey of the Mind, Down Syndrome Connection of the Bay Area, Girl Scouts of Northern California and Girls Inc. of Alameda County.
Other recipients included Heather Farm Garden Center, Jefferson High School, John C. Kimball High School, Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Livermore High School (2), Marylin Avenue School, Piedmont Makers, Monte Vista High School, Shepherd’s Gate, Sunflower Hill, Wayfinder Family Services, West Contra Costa Public Education Fund and Young Audiences of Northern California.
Each of the Community Gifts averaged about $7,000. LLNS is a partnership of the University of California, Bechtel, BWX Technologies, AECOM, and the Battelle Memorial Institute.