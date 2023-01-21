Tri-Valley residents were expected to get a welcome respite this weekend from the parade of atmospheric river storms that pelted California since New Year’s Eve, dropping enough rain to push the region above the normal total for an entire season.
Through Monday, Jan. 16, Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK) — the primary location where the National Weather Service measures the local weather — had received 6.66 inches of rain since Jan. 1, including about 1.35 inches on Sunday and Monday.
The storm pushed the rainfall total at LVK to 16.34 inches since Oct. 1, and with a weak storm expected Wednesday, Jan. 18, the total was expected to nudge slightly higher. The total already surpasses Livermore’s normal seasonal rainfall of 15.18 inches with more than five months to go.
Other local measurements from Sunday into Monday recorded 1.67 inches in Dublin-San Ramon;1.47 inches at the Hayward Airport; and 1.35 inches in Fremont.
Another fast-moving storm was expected to pass quickly through the region Wednesday night into today (Thursday, Jan. 19), but forecasters predicted a few days at least to dry out.
“We’re looking for quieter weather across the state,” National Weather Service (NWS) spokesman Dave Lawrence said. “(We’re) looking for a period of dry weather for much of the state finally as we head into late week, and pretty much through the weekend.”
Although the Tri-Valley fared better than harder hit areas along California’s central coast, the downpours caused some flooding and mud flows onto roadways, toppling some trees and creating fears for the coming days that the saturated ground would be unable to keep some upright.
The Livermore, Dublin and Pleasanton city councils, along with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, declared states of emergency as the storms rolled through the region. The actions will allow city officials to approve what’s necessary to repair infrastructure without going through normal lengthier procedures.
Although the action also makes it possible for the cities to access state and federal emergency relief funds, President Joseph Biden’s federal emergency declaration did not include Alameda County. The president instead focused on 17 harder hit counties in Central and Northern California, including Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Ventura.
Throughout the storm siege, PG&E reported its crews restored power to more than 2.6 million of its customers who lost service since Dec. 30 in its huge Northern California service area. Of those, 144,861 customers live in Alameda County.
Through Monday, PG&E’s outage map on Monday still showed some isolated outages along Vasco Road in North Livermore, and a few small disruptions in Pleasanton near the 680 Freeway and West Las Positas Boulevard, Valley Avenue and Hopyard Road, and near Kottinger Park. Each affected less than 50 customers and were expected to be restored quickly.
Crews worked to clear roads of debris and mud. On Monday, flooding closed Airway Boulevard between Kitty Hawk Road and Terminal Circle in Livermore. A lane on eastbound Las Positas Road near Las Colinas Road also was closed because of flooding and mud.
Also closed were Shea Montage Trail South from Tranquility Circle to Portola Avenue; Arroyo Mocho Trail from Robertson Park to Stanley Boulevard; Sycamore Grove Park and Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore.
At the beginning of the week, Alameda County officials said they working to reopen several roads in unincorporated areas that were closed due to flooding and mudflow. The roads included Calaveras Road Welch Creek to the County Line in Sunol; Foothill Road from Verona Bridge to Kilkare Road in Sunol; Happy Valley Road from Pleasanton-Sunol Road to Alisal Street in Pleasanton; Kilkare Road in Sunol; Marina Avenue from Wente Street to Arroyo in Livermore; and Patterson Pass Road from Cross Road to the County Line in Livermore.
Reopened were Altamont Pass Road; Grant Line Road; Patterson Pass Road from Greenville Road to Cross Road; and Tesla Road, all in Livermore.
In the good news department, the NWS reported that California’s snowpack on Jan. 11 had reached 102% of the April 1 average, the typical date it reaches its peak. Although the state’s snowpack was at 226% of average for mid-January and some reservoirs were rising, drought officials said it will take multiple years to recover from California’s years of drought and the California storms did not affect the dry Colorado River Basin.
Also on the positive side, the storms prompted the Internal Revenue Service to give Alameda County residents a month-long extension to May 15 to file their tax returns. The gestures were offered to more than 40 wet California counties.
The tax relief postpones some other tax filing and payment deadlines and provides eligible taxpayers until May 15 to make 2022 contributions to their IRAs and health savings accounts.
The Tri-Valley was not alone in Northern California in receiving massive rainfall. The NWS said San Francisco received 20.13 inches of rain through Saturday night (Jan. 14), making this the seventh wettest water year in the city since weather officials began keeping records in 1849, and the wettest since 1972-1973.
“Even if it doesn’t rain anymore this winter, Oakland Airport has now reached and surpassed its water year normal,” the NWS tweeted on Jan. 15. As of Saturday, Oakland Airport has received 19.25 inches of rain since Oct. 1. Water year normal is 18.68.