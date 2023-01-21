Tri-Valley residents were expected to get a welcome respite this weekend from the parade of atmospheric river storms that pelted California since New Year’s Eve, dropping enough rain to push the region above the normal total for an entire season.

Through Monday, Jan. 16, Livermore Municipal Airport (LVK) — the primary location where the National Weather Service measures the local weather — had received 6.66 inches of rain since Jan. 1, including about 1.35 inches on Sunday and Monday.