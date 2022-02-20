Three Tri-Valley high school students were named co-winners in a combined Rotary District 5170 club-level Richard D. King Annual Youth Speech Contest earlier this month at Foothill High School in Pleasanton.
The theme for the speech contest was “Serve to Change Lives.”
Arya Krishna, a junior at Foothill, Shrey Raj, a junior at Dublin High School, and Audrey Shotland, a freshman at The Athenian School in Danville, each received $200 cash awards. They also qualified for the second of three rounds this year that will lead to the district finals with a $1,000 top prize in April. Colin Gillette, a Foothill ninth grader, and Ashley Mantha, a ninth grader at Amador High, placed second.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest combined three club-level competitions for the Dublin Rotary, Pleasanton North Rotary, and the Tri-Valley Evening Rotary. District 5170 includes 61 Rotary clubs in Alameda, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties.