Fourteen high school seniors in the Tri-Valley area are among nearly 4,500 students nationwide who have been invited by the U.S. Department of Education to apply for the 2021 Presidential Scholars Program.
Established in 1964 and considered one of the highest honors for graduating seniors, the program initially recognized students for their academic success, leadership, and service to school and community. It has since been expanded to include exceptional scholarship and talent in the creative arts and technical fields.
Seniors are invited to apply based on their College Board SAT and ACT scores or the recommendation of their state department of education. A panel of educators will review candidate applications and select 600 semifinalists in April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars will then name up to 161 Presidential Scholars in May. In the past, scholars have been invited to Washington, D.C., for several days in June, culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion.
Candidates from the Tri-Valley are Angela Y. Chen, Jonathan Huang, Kevin Li, Jiahua Liang, and Amala K. Rao, Foothill High School, Pleasanton; Allison E. Gable, Jeffrey Huang, Elliot S. Kang, Dalynn A. Miller, Collin Wang, Cassandra K. Ying, and Jocelyn Zhu, Amador High School, Pleasanton; Hriday N. Sheth, Granada High School, Livermore; and Gexing C. Chen, from Dublin, who attends The Athenian School, a private college preparatory school in Danville, California.