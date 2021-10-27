Alameda County — On the heels of Tesla Park’s preservation in September, both local officials and stakeholders submitted a letter to the state, requesting involvement in the planning process for the land.
Addressed to California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) Secretary Wade Crowfoot and Armando Quintero, director of the California Department of Parks and Recreation — a CNRA subsidiary — the letter called for a meeting to “lay the foundation for this critical next stage." It also requested the formation of a local stakeholder group to aid in planning for the 3,100-acre site, which was removed last month from the existing Carnegie State Vehicular Recreation Area to protect it from off-road vehicles.
“We hope that the planning process for the Tesla Park land can be a model for future park planning that is based on transparency and collaboration with local governments and communities,” stated the letter, dated Sept. 27 and signed by Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert, East Bay Regional Park District President Dee Rosario, Livermore Mayor Bob Woerner, Livermore Area Recreation and Park District Board Director David Furst, Save Mount Diablo Executive Director Edward Clement, Sierra Club California Director Brandon Dawson, Northern Valley Yokuts/Ohlone/Bay Mewuk Tribal Chairperson Katherine Perez and Friends of Tesla Park’s Nancy Rodrigue.
Celeste Garamendi of Friends of Tesla Park explained that the planning process will include an assessment of resources, followed by a classification of the land. After that, State Parks must go through the establishment of a general plan and the completion of an environmental impact report in order to gain California Environmental Quality Act approval for opening the property to the public. She said the time frame was unclear, but it could take up to a year.
“The local governments and advocates are pressing the state to move quickly to get it done and to establish Tesla as a unit of the State Parks system and confirm the plan for how public access will be provided and how the resources will be protected, and then allow for access when the park is opened,” she continued. “The objectives from the local community — both local government and the stakeholders — is that this land be established under the State Parks’ system in order to protect and preserve its sensitive natural and cultural resources … and that public access be provided consistent with those resources. There are certain classifications of State Parks that would accomplish that.”
Woerner further stated the groups have long called for Tesla Park to be a natural and cultural preserve and passive-use park.
“The classification that best meets that objective is to designate Tesla as a ‘reserve’ that can provide for low-impact public access for enjoyment of nature and education about our cultural heritage, while protecting Tesla’s exceptional sensitive resources,” Woerner said.
The advocates’ letter continued to note that before site planning can occur, “an accurate baseline of existing biological and cultural resources must be established” and called for the establishment of a local stakeholder group to inform the planning process.
“While more surveys and research are needed, the existing knowledge of many in the local and scientific community of this land are invaluable assets that should inform the planning process from its very first steps,” stated the letter. “We also hope the CNRA will look more broadly on a regional basis to use the Tesla Park planning process as an opportunity to evaluate a conservation corridor through the Corral Hollow Canyon and along the Diablo Range. Our organizations want to participate in the Tesla Park planning process, as do many others.”
Preserving this site in perpetuity followed a two-decade battle between activist groups and the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR), which is a division of the agency now tasked with planning for its future — State Parks. Over that time, Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan and Sen. Steve Glazer proposed legislation to stop off-road vehicle use into the Tesla Park site before state lawmakers reached a deal that placed $29.8 million from the state’s general fund into the Off-Highway Motorized Vehicle Trust Fund to help off-roading groups find another location for a motorized-vehicle park.
Speaking for Friends of Tesla Park, Rodrigue thanked Glazer and Bauer-Kahan for their “steadfast effort to save Tesla Park.” She further noted that trust will need to be built between the local stakeholders and State Parks.
“Since the fight to protect Tesla from the State Parks’ OHMVR damaging activity has gone on for 20 years, it is reasonable that those of us intimately involved with this battle are leery of letting go of the reins now and also trusting that State Parks will do the right and best plan for Tesla Park,” Rodrigue said. “At this time, there is no expectation that Quintero and Crowfoot will share the ‘reins’ with our stakeholders. There is precedent to include locals in planning, but the strained communications will have to be remedied and trust built for this to happen.”
At press time, a date had not been set for a meeting between State Parks, CNRA and the local groups. However, Gloria Sandoval, State Parks deputy director of public affairs — also speaking on behalf of CNRA — indicated in an email to The Independent that the offices had been in communication with the letter writers. She said staff will be meeting with them to “explain the process and receive their input.”
“California State Parks looks forward to the future planning of the Tesla-Expansion Area, including the classification and naming of the unit by the California State Park and Recreation Commission,” Sandoval continued. “Once the park unit has been classified, planning efforts can be initiated that identify new public recreational opportunities. A robust public planning process that includes stakeholder input will be part of the process.”