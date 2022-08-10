Alameda County – After more than 20 years serving the Tri-Valley parks system, East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Director Ayn Wieskamp is set to retire at the end of the year.
“I am of an age; I’ve been at this for quite a while,” said Wieskamp, 84. “It’s time for someone else to have a turn.”
With her retirement, Wieskamp leaves open her seat representing Ward 5, which includes Pleasanton, Livermore, Sunol and parts of Dublin.
For the Livermore resident and former city councilmember, the opportunity to serve the residents of the Tri-Valley has been an honorable one.
“Of my 23 years (with the park district) one of the things I am proudest of is that our staff worked so hard,” said Wieskamp. “People still love the parks because our staff does too.”
She credits her relationship with the City of Livermore and park district as a catalyst for incorporating such local events as the annual Fourth of July celebrations and Fitness Days, which she started along with a group of friends who enjoyed the outdoors, including former Mayor Dale Turner.
“I liked to walk, and they liked to run, so we combined the two into an event,” laughed Wieskamp.
A fierce supporter of open space, Wieskamp is proud of the strides Livermore and the Tri-Valley have made over the years to protect the land.
“The district started back in the 1930s and because of that we have saved so much land,” said Wieskamp. “We have a terrific fire and police department, and they have all put on a lot of mileage over the years.”
She said she admires the resilience of residents who have continued to enjoy the parks during the pandemic's “very frustrating couple of years.” She’s pleased that the EBRPD remained open and available to the public during that time.
“That’s a good thing that came out of this,” said Wieskamp. “We had so many people come out and use the parks that never had before.”
And while she admits the job hasn’t always been an easy one, Wieskamp believes the park system remains an important component of the Tri-Valley.
“There are always issues, (such as) people who won’t recycle despite the containers we make available … dog droppings everywhere and letting dogs run where it is not appropriate and then run into trouble, but most people are excellent users of parks, and I am just so proud to be a part of a system that works so well,” she said.
As for what retirement will bring, Wieskamp is unclear. But one thing she does know is that she will remain engaged in the community on one or more levels.
“I’m not sure what retirement will look like,” she said. “But I will get involved in something, probably lower key than what I’m doing now, but we’ll see.”