Ayn Weiskamp

Ayn Weiskamp

Alameda County – After more than 20 years serving the Tri-Valley parks system, East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) Director Ayn Wieskamp is set to retire at the end of the year.

“I am of an age; I’ve been at this for quite a while,” said Wieskamp, 84. “It’s time for someone else to have a turn.”