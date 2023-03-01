The Master Gardeners of Alameda County (MGAC) have taken another step toward their plans for an educational garden in Pleasanton.
Members of the program – dubbed Master Gardeners – have put up a sign informing observers of the plot’s future use as part of the City of Pleasanton’s Bernal Park Community Farm, off Laguna Creek Lane, east of the 680 freeway. The city has not yet published a timeline for construction of the park.
“We are so excited to have this spot in Pleasanton where we can provide classes and information locally,” said Master Gardener Patti Joki. “The city council gave us the ability to have this permanent location and we can also grow food and help underprivileged individuals.”
Joki is one of the nonprofit’s lead organizers for their annual plant sale, coming up April 1-2 at the Pleasanton Senior Center, and said once open, the new site will enable the Master Gardener program to grow its offerings in the East Bay.
Master Gardener Lou Astbury said members of the program also planted a cover crop on the site in December to prepare the ground for future use.
“The cover crop is a mix of a soil builder seed mix and a wildflower mix to prepare the soil and provide a habitat for bees and other pollinators,” Astbury said. “We have been giving away the same seeds in packets at both the Pleasanton and Livermore libraries with information about the benefits of cover crops. They have been quite popular.”
Astbury and the other members of the MGAC program take pride in their titles, having completed a 12-week course through the University of California, and continuing education each year, as well as volunteer hours. The group offers their classes and knowledge free to the public, and their new site will support those efforts.
Joki said the idea of an educational garden was first floated in 2015 and supported by nine individuals. Now, there are 25 master gardeners from all over the Tri-Valley actively working to move the project forward.
“All these individuals are embracing this whole idea of giving back to their community,” Joki said. “Helping out individuals who are less fortunate, sharing their enjoyment of being outside and their knowledge to help others go through this arena of plants and how good they are for you … we were so happy to be putting the sign up and that this project is moving forward.”
The Educational Garden will serve to grow plants for the annual plant sale, store equipment, offer classes, and produce food and plants for local charitable organizations and school gardens. Master gardeners currently utilize several locations across the Tri-Valley to serve these needs. Much of their recent efforts are focused on the Pleasanton Senior Center, where they are propagating seedlings on the shuffleboard courts in preparation for their plant sale.
For last year’s plant sale, master gardeners grew 5,500 plants, selling 4,075 and donating 500 to area groups. They raised $13,000, all of which Joki said goes back into the program to purchase plants and supplies, finance the educational garden and fund classes.
Judy Matthew oversaw the donations of leftover plants after last year’s sale. She worked with several organizations such as the Cal-Fresh Healthy Living Program, Sunflower Hill, St. Claire Episcopal Church garden, Village High School and Santa Rita Jail to donate tomatoes, peppers, herbs and other food producing plants.
“We are very glad to be able to donate those plants to people that can use them,” Matthew said. “Several of the schools in Oakland have food gardens, so we donated some of those to the schools’ gardens and they are certainly put to very effective use.”
MGAC provides free information to anyone in its classes, and online through its virtual help desk. Anyone can fill out the form on the MGAC website to ask a question about anything flora-related and receive an answer from a Master Gardener.
The MGAC Plant Sale will take place April 1-2 at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd., in Pleasanton. For more information, visit www.incredibleedibleplantsale.com. Pre-ordering will be available on the website in mid-March.