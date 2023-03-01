Plants Garden Water Veggies Kid Child Filip Urban Unsplash.jpg

The Master Gardeners of Alameda County (MGAC) have taken another step toward their plans for an educational garden in Pleasanton.

Members of the program – dubbed Master Gardeners – have put up a sign informing observers of the plot’s future use as part of the City of Pleasanton’s Bernal Park Community Farm, off Laguna Creek Lane, east of the 680 freeway. The city has not yet published a timeline for construction of the park.