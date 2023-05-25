Health Heart Screening Clinic Doctor Stethoscope Naidoo Jade Unsplash.jpg

Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability, but strokes can be prevented through healthy lifestyle decisions, according to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, the medical center is also urging the public to be more aware of the symptoms of stoke, since prompt treatment can reduce the likelihood of brain damage and death.