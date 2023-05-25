Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability, but strokes can be prevented through healthy lifestyle decisions, according to the San Ramon Regional Medical Center.
In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, the medical center is also urging the public to be more aware of the symptoms of stoke, since prompt treatment can reduce the likelihood of brain damage and death.
San Ramon is a certified Primary Stroke Center and part of the Contra Costa County Stroke System, launched in 2012.
Coordinated through the county’s 911 emergency response network, the stroke system connects callers to medical providers who can identify stroke victims and provide emergency transport to stroke-certified hospitals within the critical treatment time window.
According to the American Stroke Association (ASA), the symptoms of stroke, which occurs when a clot or rupture interrupts blood flow to the brain, include numbness or weakness, especially on one side of the body, the slurring of speech or confusion in understanding what others are saying, and an extreme headache from an unknown cause.
To reduce the risk of suffering a stroke, the ASA recommends not smoking, staying physically active, maintaining a healthy body weight, controlling cholesterol levels and blood pressure, and reducing blood sugar levels.