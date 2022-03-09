Measure D Study Shows Preservation Successes

Alameda County — More than 20 years after Alameda County voters approved Measure D, a study shows the land-preservation initiative has kept urbanization inside Dublin, Pleasanton and Livermore — not on prime East County agricultural or important open spaces outside the Urban Growth Boundary (UGB).
The study, prepared by Alameda’s Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO), found that despite the East County’s growing by nearly 70,000 people and building 22,300 new housing units since 2000, nearly all the growth occurred within the three cities’ boundaries and inside the UGB, the study reported.
Some representatives of the local ag community criticized the report and Measure D itself. They said the study didn’t reference any enhancement of agriculture and that they believed Measure D harmed the wine economy with its restrictive land use policies.
However, Dick Schneider, a co-author of Measure D, said the study was the first one conducted since the initiative’s inception and was pleased with the results.
“I was ecstatic,” Schneider said. “I knew the facts. We’ve had to defend the county’s Measure D and enact additional urban growth boundaries at the city level to cement the Measure D UGB in East Dublin and North Livermore … Measure D had the two fundamental objectives of saving open space from urban sprawl and protecting the county’s agricultural lands from being fragmented into smaller uneconomic parcels."
Approved by 57% of voters in November 2000, Measure D — the Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative — was designed to preserve agricultural lands and enhance agriculture, protect wildlife and natural habitats and the beautiful scenery. The measure created the UGB to focus urban development in or near existing cities, removed North Livermore from urban development, and put limits on density in the South Livermore Valley Area Plan, among other things. Schneider noted that Measure D stopped a 12,500 home subdivision in North Livermore that could have brought 40,000 people to the area and added 133,000 more car trips to the region's freeway and streets.
The LAFCO study, discussed during the county’s Agricultural Advisory Commission (AAC) meeting on March 1, also found that the East County Area Plan’s UGB was “highly effective” in protecting and preserving agricultural land and open spaces located outside of its boundaries. No urban development has displaced agricultural or open space lands outside the UGB since 2000, the report continued.
In addition, the study found:
Urbanization in the East County slowed since Measure D went into effect. Of the total increase of about 14,570 acres of land urbanized in the last 34 years, about two-thirds occurred in the 20 years before Measure D’s passage.
Although the East County lost 4,430 acres of prime farmland from 1984-2018, more than 1,800 acres of farmland deemed of “statewide importance” and “unique” grew concurrently. This occurred because the Department of Conservation re-designated some prime properties in the South Livermore Valley to these other two land use categories. They are not a lesser designation. The re-designation simply recognized that “vineyards represent sustained production of specific high-quality and high-yield crops of economic importance to California.”
Despite the loss of farmland, about 84% occurred in areas inside or immediately adjacent to East County cities and within the UGB.
Strong growth in wine grape sales has kept the agricultural business stable, eclipsing the losses in other agricultural businesses, including horse boarding.
In spite of significant losses in farm-based employment, East County agricultural operations remain economically stable, but not growing.
Although the study painted a positive picture for preservationists and environmentalists wanting to protect land, it also drew criticism from winemakers on the AAC board for painting a rosy picture of the region’s wine industry.
Gerry Beemiller, who owns the Nerra Tella Cellars on former cattle ranching land his family owns in Sunol, said while the UGB had worked to prevent urbanization, the Measure D initiative also was approved to enhance the area’s agriculture.
“I didn’t see anything in the report anywhere that showed where there was any enhancement,” Beemiller said. “Is there any reference to any enhancement of agriculture through Measure D in any place, shape or form? Because I couldn't find anything.”
East County winemaker Karl Wente, of Wente Vineyards and the new AAC chair and vice president of the Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, wrote in a letter to the board that Measure D had protected agricultural land, but he did not believe the report “properly recognizes the current dire threat to our agricultural economy and the true economic conditions of the wine industry.” He wrote that the restrictive land use policies “are explicitly hurting our agricultural economy and immediate action must be taken.”
“Measure D is titled: Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands,” Wente wrote. “Please note it does not say ‘agricultural lands’ in the title, since its intent was to save agriculture. A significant part of this conservation strategy requires viable agriculture, supported with agritourism infrastructure.”
Wente said “lack of clarity” on land use regulations has stymied investment in the region. He said “confusion pervades” through landowners, permit seekers and the county planning department.
“I think the substantial loss of prime farmland without an associated increase in new vineyard plantings clearly points to the fact that something is not working,” Wente wrote.
Wente also said the county’s Floor Area Ratio (FAR), which sets limits on how large processing buildings can be allowed on agricultural properties, is more restrictive than other counties.
“Many of the anticipated wine country uses, such as a resort hotel and spa, cannot be reasonably contained within the 2-acre building envelope mandated for visitor-serving uses,” he said.
Schneider noted that Wente’s concern was not a Measure D issue. Measure D allows clustering in the South Livermore Valley Plan area that would enable an enlarged building envelope. I
In addition, if approved in November, a county ballot measure to increase the FAR of agriculture buildings on farmland will help wine growers, and another City of Livermore measure to link the Livermore sewer system to nearby vineyards also will help the grape growers, Schneider said.
Related to the county measure for covered horse arenas and FAR, the AAC recommended no changes to its wording for the ballot and sent it along to the County Board of Supervisors for approval.
