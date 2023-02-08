Two Alameda County supervisors on Monday discussed a potential timetable for implementing “Measure D 2022,” a recently approved ballot measure that South Livermore Valley winegrowers hope will help invigorate their industry and turn the region into a tourist destination.
During their Transportation and Planning committee meeting, Supervisors Nate Miley and David Haubert encouraged county staff to move quickly to write the zoning ordinance amendment that supervisors must approve to implement the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and the Castro Valley General Plan (CVGP) changes that were adopted with passage of Measure D 2022.
A public hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21 with plans to bring the zoning ordinance amendments to the Board of Supervisors for consideration at a first reading by April with full implementation of Measure D 2022 after a second reading in May.
“We’re going into the second phase since the (measure) was passed by the electorate,” Miley said. “I’m eager to help us advance this phase forward so we can begin to reap the benefits. This new ordinance is going to support the equine industry and the wine industry and other ag-related businesses.”
Spurred by support from organizations including the Friends of Livermore (FOL), Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, the Tri-Valley Conservancy, and Livermore Wine Growers Association, Measure D 2022 passed easily in November with 70% approval of voters.
The measure will amend some provisions in the original Measure D approved by voters in 2000 to protect agricultural lands and open space from development. The new measure will allow wine growers and farmers to construct agricultural buildings on up to an additional 2.5% of the square-footage of their parcels. The previous floor area ratio (FAR) for nonresidential buildings was 1%, which winegrowers said was too small to attract mid-size wine growing businesses to the region. Measure D 2022 allows agricultural parcels in the Large Parcel Agriculture land use designation, which is most of East County, a total coverage of 3.5% for agricultural buildings.
The measure’s approval also will allow equestrian business owners to erect covered arenas of at least 20,000-square-feet on smaller farms up to 2.5% of mid-size farms and up to 60,000-square-feet on large farms. Horse ranchers believe the changes will enable them to hold larger equestrian competitions and riding events that currently go to other counties because of the original Measure D’s size restrictions.
The law’s passage requires text changes to the ECAP and CVGP, and county supervisors must approve a Zoning Ordinance change that includes a definition of what the phrase “agricultural building” entails. Following more than a year of discussion, the county Agricultural Advisory Commission (AAC) settled on describing an agricultural building as a “structure designed and constructed to house farm implements, hay, grain, poultry, livestock, olives, nuts, hops, wine, or other horticultural products in bins, tanks barrels, case goods, or other storage vessels.”
The definition also allows an agricultural building to be used “for the processing, treatment, packaging and storage of agricultural/horticultural products.” Another key element of the definition prohibits the structure from use as a “place of human habitation” or as “a place used by the public or for social events.”
During public comments, TVC board chair Lori Souza described the region’s wine industry as endangered.
“Our farmers will be making decisions over the next few years as to whether they will replant wine grapes on most of our cultivated acreage, which makes these amendments very timely,” she said. “Our intent is to make this precious agricultural reserve more economically sustainable by adding clarity to this planning language.”
FOL representative David Rounds called the eventual approval of the governmental code changes required by Measure D 2022 a “critical step to ensure the straightforward implementation of the stakeholders and the voters’ intentions.”
“This measure will help rural landowners – particularly those who are part of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan, as well as those involved in the equestrian businesses – to be more successful in their rural, agricultural businesses,” Rounds said. “This initiative, amending the original Measure D from 2000, is an example of how multiple stakeholders can come together and make an important difference that was clearly supported by the voters.”
Rounds and Dick Schneider, an author of the original Measure D, said quick passage of implementing zoning code changes did not occur 23 years ago after its passage, leading to excessive delays and unnecessary confusion among landowners, developers, county staff and elected officials working to approve projects in rural East County.
Schneider said he was pleased to see the board moving forward with the zoning amendments “to ensure consistency of the zoning ordinance with Measure D 2022” along with the changes that will be written into the SLVAP.
“They add much-needed and very reasonable specificity to the general provisions in the South Livermore Valley plan that was adopted in 1993,” Schneider said. “I also want to thank you for promptly addressing the need for the zoning ordinance to be consistent with the general plan as amended by Measure D 2022. And I emphasize the word promptly.”
The Supervisors also directed staff to write the zoning amendments needed to fully implement the original Measure D after completing the zoning amendments for Measure D 2022.
Winegrower Karl Wente, who also chairs the AAC, said his industry is looking forward to Measure D 2022’s implementation.
“Wine country is failing. We’re on a cliff,” Wente said. “These delays are costing our industry money. Wineries have left the Valley. People are going away. Vineyards are not looking to be replanted. I hate to sound like, ‘this is dire,’ but this is dire.”
During their discussion, Haubert and Miley addressed finding county money to help construct a new sewer line that will connect wineries in the unincorporated area with the City of Livermore’s sewage treatment plant. Livermore voters approved the plan in November to aid the wine industry’s growth.
“I think that …one of the biggest most important things we can do is to protect, nurture, and foster the economic vitality of East County,” Haubert said.