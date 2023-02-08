LOGO - Alameda County Board of Supervisors ACBS

Two Alameda County supervisors on Monday discussed a potential timetable for implementing “Measure D 2022,” a recently approved ballot measure that South Livermore Valley winegrowers hope will help invigorate their industry and turn the region into a tourist destination.

During their Transportation and Planning committee meeting, Supervisors Nate Miley and David Haubert encouraged county staff to move quickly to write the zoning ordinance amendment that supervisors must approve to implement the East County Area Plan (ECAP) and the Castro Valley General Plan (CVGP) changes that were adopted with passage of Measure D 2022.