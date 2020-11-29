Missionaries sent to the Tri-Valley area by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been assisting local organizations during the pandemic.
Normally, missionaries assigned to the area would be proselytizing and helping spread the gospel, but the 12 church members assigned to this area have devoted themselves to helping others.
They have assisted Tri-Valley Haven, Open Heart Kitchen, and the Pleasanton Unified School District in distributing food to needy students and families, and have volunteered at the St. Raymond Catholic Church Food Bank.
The missionaries have also helped sort clothing and diapers for Hively, volunteered at the American Cancer Discovery Store, and assisted Senior Support of the Tri-Valley by cleaning a 94-year-old woman’s yard. They will be helping distribute bags of toiletries for Senior Support’s “Adopt a Senior for Christmas” project.
The church has also donated 100 turkeys and other items from their local Bishops’ Storehouse to Open Heart Kitchen and recently hosted the Pleasanton Military Families Packout at the outdoor pavilion of the LDS Vineyard chapel.