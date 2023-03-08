LOGO - Alameda County Seal

Alameda County – On Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation terminating California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which automatically triggered a 60-day timer for the expiration of the county’s eviction moratorium.

“The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” said Newsom in a press release. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”