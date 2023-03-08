Alameda County – On Feb. 28, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation terminating California’s COVID-19 State of Emergency, which automatically triggered a 60-day timer for the expiration of the county’s eviction moratorium.
“The State of Emergency was an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state, and we wouldn’t have gotten to this point without it,” said Newsom in a press release. “With the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.”
Landlords and tenants alike can look to county assistance programs upon the moratorium’s expiration, now set for April 29.
Enacted in March 2020, the moratorium intended to defer tenant-rent contract obligations to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing economic downturn. But opponents have criticized the blanket protection as too broad and as a vehicle for people to shirk rental payments.
“I firmly believe our eviction moratorium was an overreach on the part of government, in that it should’ve been more restrictive,” said Board President Nate Miley at the Feb. 28 Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Unpaid rent has forced some landlords to sell their properties, reducing the county’s rental stock, explained Supervisor David Haubert in an interview with The Independent. And tightened tenant-screening processes from now-wary landlords will restrict the county’s housing landscape even further, he added.
“We have no idea how many tenants have not paid rent,” continued Haubert. “We’re going to have to find that number out. There are different estimates, but it could be in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars.”
Landlord attorney Derek Reid said at the board meeting, “We’re helping a few people, I understand, but we’re also hugely penalizing hard-working people who save their money and invest it in housing.” Reid went on to remind the board that the U.S. Constitution prohibits states from passing laws that impair the obligations of contracts.
But tenant-rights advocates continued to voice their support for the moratorium.
“Don’t abandon Alameda County tenants, including the 60,000 tenants in unincorporated Alameda, who will be left with nothing at the whims of so-called housing providers who are really just profit-driven business owners,” said Carmen Jovel, deputy director of the Housing East Bay Community Law Center.
Dominique Walker, co-founder of Oakland-based organization Moms 4 Housing, lauded the county’s long-running protections.
“We have been an example of how you should treat human beings,” said Walker.
Supervisor Keith Carson, who opposed changes to the moratorium in the past, explained that the moratorium was too delicate to modify in view of the evolving pandemic.
“Any tinkering or modifying of it had unintended consequences to the entire eviction moratorium,” said Carson. “Once you crack the door, the door’s open.”
With 60 days until the end of the moratorium, the board voted unanimously for the county’s Community Development Agency to bring back a report of available resources and programs designed to support tenants and landlords once the moratorium expires.
“We have to very quickly put in place programs that might protect people (after the expiration),” Haubert told The Independent. “If we had started talking about that back in September, we could’ve had a lot longer time to figure out programs. So now we’ll have to do all of that work, compress it into 60 days, and see what that looks like.”
Carson said he is also looking to preparing for the future.
“We need to spend a lot of energy, real focused energy, at some point, sooner than later, figuring out what does going forward look like,” said Carson. “How do we make sure we revisit our tenants, and making sure that people who have property that allow people to live there also, are dealt with equitably and fairly and equally? … That’s going to be complicated.”
Although the county must now wait for the staff report to learn exactly what the assistance programs will look like, Haubert suggested help might come in the form of shallow subsidies for tenants, and mortgage assistance, property tax abatement and building repair assistance for landlords.
“I truly hope that housing providers and tenants can work together,” said Haubert. “I know they can — they have. We’re going to find programs that will help them work together. I want to make landlords whole. Every penny of lost rent I believe is owed back to the landlord. And every person that truly can’t afford to pay rent because of COVID should be protected.”