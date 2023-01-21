According to the East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD), most parks are now open, but Anthony Chabot, Del Valle, Sunol Wilderness, and the Ohlone Wilderness remain closed because of winter storms. Some trails in reopened parks also remained closed, according to EBRPD, which urged the public to check the district’s website, ebparks.org, before heading to any park.
“The public should exercise caution in reopened parks as the ground is highly saturated and some potential safety hazards remain, which cannot be predicted,” according to the website. “Some … areas and trails within opened parks may continue to be closed due to storm damage.”