The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2023, approved by the House last week, included two measures introduced by Rep. Eric Swalwell to address cybersecurity threats.
The California Democrat, whose 15th congressional district includes the Tri-Valley, said the defense budget included language from the Proactive Cyber Initiatives Act and the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act.
According to Swalwell, most U.S. cybersecurity efforts are defensive, usually only patching vulnerabilities after they are exploited, but the Proactive Cyber Initiatives Act would encourage continuous, active security testing to secure critical systems against future breaches. The second measure would provide training for technology professionals across the nation to protect against attacks on critical infrastructure and ensure that essential digital networks are safe from foreign cyber threats.
The Senate was expected to approve $858 billion defense budget bill this week, with the measure then going to President Biden for his signature.