Swalwell Campaign Photo

Eric Swalwell

 U.S. House Office of Photography

The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2023, approved by the House last week, included two measures introduced by Rep. Eric Swalwell to address cybersecurity threats.

The California Democrat, whose 15th congressional district includes the Tri-Valley, said the defense budget included language from the Proactive Cyber Initiatives Act and the Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Training Act.